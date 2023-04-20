How to play brand new Shake Up Deathmatch in GTA Online after the recent update

GTA Online continues to be a popular online multiplayer game among players worldwide. One of its most exciting aspects is that this title gets regular updates that bring new features and missions for fans to explore. The most recent patch has introduced a fresh game mode called Shake Up Deathmatch, which is already creating buzz among the Grand Theft Auto Online community.

If you're a fan of GTA Online and want to learn how to play it, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through the steps of playing Shake Up Deathmatch, including how to access it.

A short guide to playing Shake Up Deathmatch in GTA Online

To play the Shake Up Deathmatch in GTA Online, follow these steps:

Open your phone and go to the Job List app. Select Deathmatch from the list of available jobs. Scroll down until you find the Shake Up Deathmatch and select it. Choose your preferred settings, such as the number of players, weapons, and time limit. Once you’re happy with your selections, confirm the settings and launch the match. Wait for other players to join or invite your friends to play with you. Once enough people have joined, the match will start, and you’ll be thrown into the action.

Players should note that these deathmatches require 2-16 people and take place on three distinct maps. Additionally, gamers can up to 3x rewards starting April 20, 2023, till April 26, 2023, by playing this mode. So it’s an excellent opportunity to earn some extra cash and RP in GTA Online.

More on Deathmatches in Grand Theft Auto Online

Deathmatches are one of the many activities available to gamers. In a GTA Online deathmatch, players battle against each other in a free-for-all or team-based mode, with the goal of eliminating as many opponents as possible. The game provides a variety of weapons and ammunition for gamer to use, and the action takes place on a designated map or arena.

In terms of rewards, deathmatches can provide cash, RP (reputation points), and other bonuses, such as double or triple rewards during special events. However, the rewards are usually not as significant as those from other types of missions or activities.

Players can either join existing deathmatches or create their own custom ones by selecting the location, number of people, and other options. Custom games can also be made using the Content Creator tool in this title.

Modes like Shake Up Deathmatch offer a fun and competitive way for players to earn money, experience points, and complete daily objectives and special events. With regular updates and new content being added to the game often, there's always something fresh to discover and enjoy in GTA Online's deathmatches.

Apart from the Shake Up Deathmatch, players should also try out the Top Marks Deathmatch, which is available through the Job List app and also gives out 3x rewards this week.

Poll : Are you excited to try out this Deathmatch in GTA Online? Yeah Not really 0 votes