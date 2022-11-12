GTA Online finally adds Deathmatches to Community Series

Starting this week, GTA Online is offering six new jobs for the Community Series, with a particular focus on combat. It remains unclear whether or not this was due to feedback from the playerbase. Despite the game having several different modes, September and October primarily featured Stunt Races. More than a few GTA Online players expected more variety from the Community Series.

The good news is that Rockstar Games has changed the formula in the month of November. Deathmatches and Last Team Standings have finally been added to the Community Series. GTA Online players can also earn double the rewards if they compete in it until November 16.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

GTA Online Community Series finally includes Deathmatches and Last Man Standing modes

Here's the full list of jobs

Rockstar personally selected each and every single inclusion in this curated playlist of rewarding jobs. Old-school GTA Online players will likely recognize a few of these game modes from the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 days. Here's what the developers chose for the Community Series this month:

# Merryweather Docks by Kossmo__

Runners vs Snipers by AtomixPax

Cabmaggedon by Vill3m

*UL* Blood Forest by x-unlikely-x

Wet and Wild RVI by WayneHii

- w.e.MUSKET ISLAND by whateverremily

Players can get started by walking over to Legion Square and undertaking these jobs. Alternatively, they can use the "Find Job" feature from the Pause Menu. Below is a short description of what to expect from each job:

# Merryweather Docks by Kossmo__ - A King of the Hill match, where players must find the higher ground and use the fog to their advantage.

- A King of the Hill match, where players must find the higher ground and use the fog to their advantage. Runners vs Snipers by AtomixPax - Runners must navigate through an obstacle course while avoiding the snipers.

- Runners must navigate through an obstacle course while avoiding the snipers. Cabmaggedon by Vill3m - Taxis go up against electric vehicles in a sumo match where they have to knock each other off a platform.

- Taxis go up against electric vehicles in a sumo match where they have to knock each other off a platform. *UL* Blood Forest by x-unlikely-x - Up to 30 players can take part in this team deathmatch as they explore a haunted treehouse.

- Up to 30 players can take part in this team deathmatch as they explore a haunted treehouse. Wet and Wild RVI by WayneHii - Opposing teams stand on elevated platforms, where they have to shoot each other with RPGs.

- Opposing teams stand on elevated platforms, where they have to shoot each other with RPGs. - w.e.MUSKET ISLAND by whateverremily - Players can only use a musket to fight their enemies, but it takes a while to reload after each shot

GTA Online players have plenty to look forward to in these Deathmatches. The Community Series finally has a stronger focus on combat.

Community Series offers 2x rewards this week

Tez2 @TezFunz2



- 3 New Deathmatches

- 3 New Last Team Standing Modes

- 1 New King of the Hill Mode



2x GTA$ & RP on New Community Jobs

#GTAOnline Rockstar have updated the Community Series with a new selection of Jobs from the community.- 3 New Deathmatches- 3 New Last Team Standing Modes- 1 New King of the Hill Mode2x GTA$ & RP on New Community Jobs Rockstar have updated the Community Series with a new selection of Jobs from the community.- 3 New Deathmatches- 3 New Last Team Standing Modes- 1 New King of the Hill Mode2x GTA$ & RP on New Community Jobs#GTAOnline https://t.co/5Qa5GrxWsI

GTA Online players should consider taking part in the Community Series this week. From now until November 16, they will have the opportunity to earn double the cash and reputation.

Skilled gunmen will shine very brightly in combat-oriented modes. And some of the Last Man Standing modes will involve some cooperation with other teammates; a player is only as good as their entire team.

GTA Online players have been asking for more variety

The Community Series was previously criticized by the likes of Broughy1322 and Gtamen, popular GTA Online YouTubers within the community. In a span of two months, Rockstar mainly prioritized Stunt Races. Since other game modes weren't touched upon, many players felt left out if they weren't racing enthusiasts.

At the very least, this mindset changed for the month of November. Some players can only hope that the developers continue to add more variety to the Community Series.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes