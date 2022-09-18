How to get started on deathmatches in GTA Online

GTA Online players might want to mix it up with deathmatches, as Rockstar Games recently updated the Deathmatch Creator, giving players far more customization options.

You can do anything from shrinking play areas to controlling movement speeds. GTA Online will likely focus more on deathmatches in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, you should consider this game mode. There is no telling if Rockstar will start increasing the rewards in the next few weeks. Deathmatches have a maximum player count of 16 people, with competitors having to score the most points under specific rules.

Open up the pause menu in GTA Online deathmatches

It doesn't matter which system the player uses. The method will still be the same. You will need to pause the game first in GTA Online. For safety reasons, you should also ensure it's done in a secluded area, mainly if you are in a public session.

Move right to select the "Online" tab, then click on "Jobs." After selecting "Play Job," you should scroll down to "Rockstar Created." Alternatively, you can also click on "Rockstar Verified." The main difference is that "Rockstar Created" is done professionally, while "Rockstar Verified" is voted on by the community.

Either way, you can scroll down to "Deathmatches" in GTA Online. You will be given a complete list of available missions. Depending on the weekly update, you can also tell which jobs have bonus rewards. This game has different types of missions, so you should first read the descriptions.

There are six new games to try out this week

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Check out some of these features in 6 new Deathmatches we’ve published today: The updated Deathmatch Creator can build new game types and modes by altering team balancing, controlling starting health, and so much more.Check out some of these features in 6 new Deathmatches we’ve published today: rsg.ms/6babec2 The updated Deathmatch Creator can build new game types and modes by altering team balancing, controlling starting health, and so much more. Check out some of these features in 6 new Deathmatches we’ve published today: rsg.ms/6babec2 https://t.co/mQiMCj6qqa

Rockstar recently introduced six deathmatches into GTA Online. To show off the updated creator mode, they will be showcasing the following:

Big Shot : Players only have a single bullet to get rid of their enemies

: Players only have a single bullet to get rid of their enemies Dead Head : Players can earn more points by scoring headshots

: Players can earn more points by scoring headshots Friendly Fire : Players can earn points by taking out the other team or even themselves

: Players can earn points by taking out the other team or even themselves Hot Swap : Players will have their weapons swapped periodically within a five-minute time limit as they want to maintain the high score

: Players will have their weapons swapped periodically within a five-minute time limit as they want to maintain the high score Speed Kills : Players can either move quickly with slow weapons or move slowly with quick weapons in a game of balance

: Players can either move quickly with slow weapons or move slowly with quick weapons in a game of balance Sumo Crash: Players need to stay within a shrinking radius to score points

It's currently unknown if Rockstar will include more deathmatches over the next few weeks. Either way, you will have plenty to look forward to with the recent update to GTA Online. You should give these games a try if you haven't already.

Rockstar mentioned that there would be three maps for each deathmatch, which adds more variety to the gaming experience. If you find something they like, you should look for those jobs in the pause menu.

It can be a fun multiplayer mode

Whether a solo run or a team game, deathmatches are chaotic experiences from start to finish. You must understand the rules carefully if you want to win the match. It's always a good idea to look up YouTube playthroughs to get a firsthand look at what to expect.

