All freebies and weekly bonuses in GTA Online this event week (April 20-26, 2023)

GTA Online had a new weekly update on April 20, 2023, so let's look at the freebies and weekly bonuses that will be available through April 26, 2023. Keep in mind that this article won't include any GTA+ benefits since not everybody subscribes to that service. Still, there is plenty of content for players to take advantage of until the next update.

This article will start with the freebies before getting into the weekly bonuses. Rockstar Games was late with its Newswire article on this subject, but the studio eventually released information related to this weekly update. Everything featured below comes from the official Rockstar Games Newswire post. Just remember to take advantage of this content before April 27, 2023.

GTA Online weekly update: All freebies and bonuses (April 20 to 26, 2023)

Test your abilities in two new GTA Online Deathmatches: Shake Up and Top Marks, both paying out 3X GTA$ and RP this week: The competitive chaos in Los Santos intensifies this week.Test your abilities in two new GTA Online Deathmatches: Shake Up and Top Marks, both paying out 3X GTA$ and RP this week: rsg.ms/bc449ce The competitive chaos in Los Santos intensifies this week. Test your abilities in two new GTA Online Deathmatches: Shake Up and Top Marks, both paying out 3X GTA$ and RP this week: rsg.ms/bc449ce https://t.co/FJ2HAAEKKc

The official Rockstar Games Newswire Twitter post can be seen in the above tweet. Here are the freebies for you to take advantage of this week:

High Flyer Parachute Bag: Log in.

Log in. Sprunk Chute Bag: Log in.

Log in. Pastel Green Smoking Jacket: Log in.

Log in. Sprunk Varsity Jacket: Do any Biker Sell Mission.

Do any Biker Sell Mission. Sprunk Cap: Become a Bodyguard or Associate.

Become a Bodyguard or Associate. Übermacht Revolter: Win it at the Lucky Wheel.

Win it at the Lucky Wheel. Dominator GTT: Win at least one LS Car Meet race three days in a row.

Weed Farms are 30% off this week. GTA Online players can purchase one of those if they already have a Clubhouse and then attempt a Sell Mission for the Sprunk Varsity Jacket if they don't own any other MC Businesses. The other non-vehicle-related freebies merely require you to log in or become either a Bodyguard or Associate.

Trying to win the Revolter at the Lucky Wheel is pretty luck-reliant, although there are methods to manipulate where the wheel lands. Otherwise, the only other freebie to discuss is the Dominator GTT, which only necessitates players to win in any LS Car Meet race for three consecutive days. Unskilled drivers are unlikely to get that reward.

Bonuses available in this week's update

Short Trips is an example of something that gives players bonus money and RP (Image via Rockstar Games)

Now that freebies are out of the way, let's cover this weekly update's bonuses that GTA Online players can utilize. Here is a list of what offers 3x cash and RP:

Shake Up

Top Marks

Lamar's Contact Missions

Community Series

Similarly, here is a list of content that gives gamers double money and RP:

Short Trips

RC Bandito Races

Weed Farms also see double production speed and receive 2x the supplies when you do Resupply Missions this week. Shake Up and Top Marks are new deathmatches, so some players may wish to check them out. Besides that, the Community Series jobs that get 3x money and RP are:

Steele Rollercoaster

THE RED ROOM

DRT Big Fish Canal

{Dog} Vehicle deathmatch

GTA Football

DM Maze

Black And Yellow

That's everything that GTA Online players need to know about this week's update regarding freebies and bonuses. If anything shown above interests you, take advantage of the offers before April 27, 2023. Do note that next week will introduce several price changes for vehicles like the Oppressor Mk II.

