How to complete Lamar Contact Missions in GTA Online for 3x rewards this week (April 20-April 26)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is a massively popular multiplayer game that offers players a vast open world to explore and various missions to complete. One such set of missions is the Lamar Davis Contact Missions, which can be completed for rewards such as money and RP. From April 20 to April 26, 2023, players can earn triple rewards by completing these missions, making them a lucrative opportunity for those looking to earn some extra cash.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

New Deathmatches

- Shake Up

- Top Marks



3x GTA$ & RP

- Lamar Contact Missions

- Shake Up DM

- Sumo Crash DM

- Top Marks DM



2x GTA$ & RP

- Short Trips

- RC Bandito Races



2x Weed Production Speed Boost



2x Supplies

- Biker Resupply Missions

However, completing them can be challenging, especially for new players. This article aims to provide a guide on how to complete Lamar Contact Missions in GTA Online for 3x rewards during the event week.

Earn 3x cash and RP the following week in GTA Online's Lamar Davis Contact Missions

During the current event week from April 20 to April 26, 2023, players can earn 3x rewards by playing Lamar Davis Contact Missions in GTA Online.

To play the Contact Missions, follow these steps:

Pause the game and go to the Online menu. Select "Play Job" and then "Rockstar Created." From there, select "Missions" and then choose any of Lamar Davis's Contact Missions. Players can then choose to play the mission solo or invite others to join.

It's recommended to attempt these missions in Hard Mode for maximum rewards, except for those that are too difficult. Players can repeat the same missions to take full advantage of the event week's bonuses.

What players should know about Contact Missions

Lamar Davis Contact Missions is a set of missions in GTA Online that players can complete for rewards such as money and RP. They are given by Lamar Davis, a character in the game who is a friend of the protagonist, Franklin Clinton.

There are 15 Lamar Davis Contact Missions, each with its own objectives and challenges. The missions range from delivering packages to taking out enemy gangs and completing races. Some of the missions require players to work with others, while the rest can be completed solo.

Here are some of the easiest and quickest Lamar Davis Contact Missions that you can complete for the 3x rewards this week in GTA Online:

Ballas to the Wall - This mission is straightforward and can be completed quickly. Players have to retrieve a package from a group of Ballas gang members and return it to Lamar. Caught Napping - In this mission, players have to steal a van and deliver it to Lamar's lockup. It's a relatively simple mission that can be done solo. Going Down the GOH - This mission requires players to steal a car from a parking garage and bring it to Lamar's lockup. It's a relatively short mission that can be completed quickly. Lost MC RIP - In this mission, players have to steal a hearse and deliver it to a funeral home. It's a simple mission that can be done solo. Mall or Nothing - This is a race mission, but it's a tutorial race that is quick and easy to complete. It can be done solo and is a good way to earn some extra cash.

These missions are relatively easy and can be completed quickly, making them ideal for players who want to earn 3x rewards during the event week without spending too much time on each GTA Online mission.

