How to start Pier Pressure in GTA Online and easily max your Strength

Strength is one of the most valuable skills in GTA Online, and the mission Pier Pressure is an excellent way to max it out. For those who don't know, having a high Strength means that the player takes less damage from most attacks. That alone is a top-tier reason to max out this skill as soon as possible. However, this stat is also connected to melee attack damage and how fast a player can climb a ladder, which are some niche advantages of note.

Pier Pressure is a very easy mission that has been popular since GTA Online came out back in 2013. The important part here isn't the actual objective. Instead, it's the fact that plenty of NPCs spawn in the overworld, and you can never get a Wanted Level. From there, just punch everybody you see.

GTA Online guide: Steps to max your Strength with Pier Pressure

This is where you can quickly start the mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is how gamers can access Pier Pressure in GTA Online:

Pause the game, ideally somewhere safe where you cannot get interrupted by NPCs or other players. Go to Online. Select Jobs. Pick Play Job. Select Rockstar Created. Pick Missions. Scroll down to Pier Pressure and select it.

The only requirement is to be Rank 6 or higher, which is something the vast majority of GTA Online players can easily achieve. Otherwise, start the job with the default settings since you're not doing it for money. The goal here is to max out Strength. Lower difficulties also give you more lives, which can be handy in case you mess up badly.

Why Pier Pressure is a good mission for training Strength

As long as you start near some NPCs, you should be fine (Image via Rockstar Games)

Assuming you have finally begun Pier Pressure, just go swinging at every NPC you see. If you didn't know, you could raise Strength in GTA Online by hitting using your fists on other NPCs.

Maxing out this skill will take a while, but it's absolutely worth it since taking less damage is useful in most aspects of this game. GTA Online players also don't need to rely on others for this guide since this method can be done solo.

Just attack anybody you see (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not to mention, there are virtually no requirements since gamers can reach Rank 6 very quickly in their playthrough of this game. As long as you know how to attack, you should be fine. It takes up to three punches to KO an NPC.

The main challenge in this Pier Pressure method is that a few NPCs may fight back. Even so, they're almost a non-existent threat since their AI is bad, and their attacks are incredibly weak.

Maxing out Strength

You're almost done (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can check your progress by holding down on the D-pad on console or Alt on PC. It may take about an hour of dedicated punching to max out Strength in GTA Online via this strategy. If you're bored, you can also complete the mission normally to collect some money and start over.

Best of all, taking longer to do this job by training your Strength technically makes it pay more in the end, although the cap is still very low.

