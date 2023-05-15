GTA Online unlimited RP glitch allows players to rank up quickly

Ranking up in GTA Online can sometimes be difficult, especially for high-level players. While the multiplayer game increases your ranking automatically at lower levels, it becomes a slow process after a while. However, a YouTuber named LaazrGaming discovered a glitch that allows players to farm unlimited RP and rank up quickly in the game. The glitch takes advantage of the increased money and RP reward offered by Rockstar Games in the most recent weekly update.

As is customary, players can earn a decent amount of money by exploiting the glitch. According to the YouTuber, GTA Online players on all platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, can try out this glitch for unlimited RP.

How to exploit unlimited RP glitch to rank up fast in GTA Online

Players must note that this method requires one more player to execute the glitch properly. After the latest weekly update, Rockstar Games offers double money and RP for all Deadline Adversary modes. According to the YouTuber, players must first bookmark all Deadline Adversary modes with a minimum player requirement of two individuals to exploit the GTA Online glitch.

To do so, follow the steps mentioned below:

Open the pause menu. Go to the Online tab. Select Jobs > Play Job > Rockstar Created > Adversary Mode. Bookmark Deadline IV, Deadline VI, and Deadline VII missions. Launch any of the missions and invite a friend to the lobby. Players must not allow more than one player to join the lobby, as the glitch only requires two. Before starting the mission, set the following settings: First to Win: 2 Rounds, Round Duration: 15 minutes, Team Lives: 10, Game Type: Last Alive. Once done, start the mission.

Payouts in Adversary Modes are proportional to the amount of time spent on the mission. The longer you play it, the more money and RP you will earn later. Rockstar Games increases the reward after every two minutes of survival in an Adversary Mode mission.

According to LaazrGaming, players must spend at least 15 minutes earning the most RP and quickly leveling up in GTA Online. Since you (the host) and your friend have control over the mission, you can manipulate it to earn benefits. The YouTuber purposefully lost the first round, for which they received 3050 RP, and won the next two, receiving 6000 RP each, totaling 15050 RP.

Once the mission was completed, they received $154,000 in cash and 15,250 RP. Although it was not a money glitch in GTA Online, the increased reward did provide a financial benefit.

Players can repeat these missions to earn RP quickly, resulting in ranking up quickly. However, this GTA Online money glitch may only work until May 17, 2023, as Rockstar Games changes the mission rewards every Thursday.

Poll : Will you try this glitch to level up fast in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes