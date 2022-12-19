How to trade cars in GTA 5 Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update?

The majority of GTA Online players have started grinding for money as the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has introduced many new updates and features that are pretty lucrative.

However, there are still many other ways to earn money in GTA Online that players should seriously try to make the most of this DLC. Cars are a huge part of this game; however, GTA Online has also provided players with options of either exporting or selling them for money.

This is a great way to earn quick cash, as sometimes even a thousand bucks can make a difference. This article will focus on how players can trade their cars in GTA Online.

This is how players can trade their car in GTA Online for money

Mod Shop

One of the fastest ways to sell your car in GTA Online is the Mod shop. For this, players need to first select the car they need to sell, then drive them to the nearest Mod shop which players can find through their GPS locator present in the interaction menu.

From there, they must enter the mod shop and go to categories. Players can see the sell option beneath the repair, and their players can also see how much they will make for this trade. Thus, players can just click on this option and their car will be directly sold off.

The amount of money will vary, especially on the basis of players' cars, so make sure you only use this option whenever you need some extra cash.

Vehicle Warehouse

The most lucrative way to sell cars would be getting into the vehicle warehouse business in GTA Online. This property can be bought when players become a CEO in the game and have an office.

After that, players can buy a vehicle warehouse and start some missions revolving around stealing cars and then exporting or selling them. The vehicle cargo mission will require players to deal minimum damage to the stolen cars so that their prices don't drop.

In any case, when players get a high-ranking car, they need to make sure to export it whereas when they get a low-ranging car, they need to sell it. Keeping this distinction in mind, players will be rich in no time.

Trading cars among friends in GTA Online

GTA Online still has not given any official or easily accessible way of exchanging cars with your friend. Therefore, to own someone else's cars, players have to utilize glitches and game-breaking mechanics. Hopefully, Rockstar Games will introduce this option in the future, but for the time being, the following can be done:

You first need to ensure that you and your friend with whom you are trading cars have an MOC. Then, bring the two MOC and park them next to each other.

Go inside your MOC, and remember to keep a bike inside as you and your friend need to sit on it while you open the nearby friends and crew options.

You need to exit the MOC and sit inside a random vehicle, which you must park at the back of the MOC. After doing this, you must sit on another bike, do a wheelie on the car's front side, and press RB.

You will then get on top of the car and press right on the D-pad. It will disappear, and then you need to open up the interaction menu and walk toward the one your friend is giving you.

Sit inside their car and wait for them to send you an invite to their MOC. Once you accept this, you will get their car. Again, this is a glitch method and may not work for everyone, so take everything with a grain of salt.

