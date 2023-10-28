How to turn off the Halloween filter in GTA 5? (2023)

GTA 5's community is having a lot of fun with the ongoing Halloween festivities. But there are a couple of things that have ruined the overall experience for a ton of players. This mainly includes the Halloween filter that changes the brightness and the weather of Los Santos during the night.

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games has not added a button or an option to turn this feature off. A large part of the Grand Theft Auto 5 community is quite disappointed due to this lack of choice, but someone has found a way around this.

The Halloween filter is no longer pleasing to the eye in GTA 5

Rockstar Games always do new things to keep the players in the game. The GTA 5 Halloween 2023 update brought back several fan-favorite game modes as well as quite a few new vehicles and liveries. They also added an effect that turned the relatively mild weather of Los Santos into a stormy one.

This was quite exciting as the nightlife completely changed with all the bright lights in the stores and the orange glow of the sky across the city. This also means that players often crash into unsuspecting things while driving. Additionally, it also causes issues while trying out some colors for the cars in the mechanic stores.

This has turned the mood sour as most of the players are done with this and wish Rockstar Games would remove this filter or at least provide the gamers with an option to do so themselves. Well, here is a roundabout way that seems to help with this situation.

How to remove the Halloween Filter in the game

A YouTuber that goes by the name Reblicted has found a simple yet hidden way to remove the Halloween filter in Grand Theft Auto 5. It requires you to enter an apartment and exit it. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to do so.

Step 1- Launch the game and enter any apartment garage.

Step 2- Use the elevator to enter the apartment.

Step 3- Wait for a few minutes and then exit the apartment.

Following these steps will remove the overbearing Halloween filter from GTA 5. However, you will still face random bright lights glowing inside the stores spread across Los Santos. Hopefully, Rockstar Games will do something about it to help out the players.

Nevertheless, the Halloween 2023 festivities will soon come to an end, which will automatically return the weather and lighting of Los Santos to its default form. All players need to do is wait for this to happen and, in the meantime, try out the various Halloween events in GTA 5.

