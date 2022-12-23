How to unlock Candy Cane weapon in GTA Online Christmas event?

GTA Online's Festive Surprise update has finally arrived, and players are ready to enjoy new free rewards, bonuses, discounted vehicles, and more.

Many items have been added as part of this Christmas event, including a new melee weapon called the Candy Cane. This article will highlight how players can get it in the game.

How players can equip the Candy Cane in GTA Online

Candy Cane is part of the free awards that players will get by logging into the game this week, as Rockstar Games tend to provide a lot of free elements during the festive season.

Once players enter a session, they simply need to open up their weapon wheel, go to the melee options and scroll to the Candy Cane icon. This will successfully equip the weapon.

Furthermore, players will get the Green Reindeer Beer Hat, Firework Launcher, 20 firework rockets, full snacks, full armor, 25 sticky bombs, 25 grenades, five proximity mines, and ten molotovs. Notably, all of these rewards are free and attainable after logging in.

Thus, players are getting multiple Christmas-themed weapons.

Rockstar Universe @RStarUniverse Happy Holidays from @RockstarGames : Log into #GTAOnline this week to receive this care package of goodies including the Firework Launcher (with 20 rockets), full armour and snacks and a restock of explosives. Happy Holidays from @RockstarGames: Log into #GTAOnline this week to receive this care package of goodies including the Firework Launcher (with 20 rockets), full armour and snacks and a restock of explosives. https://t.co/iD55EzXUGe

When it comes to performance, the Candy Cane is not that different from other melee weapons in the game. The closest comparison would be baseball, as the Candy Cane takes the same amount of time to destroy vehicles or eliminate NPCs and players. Unfortunately, only one skin is currently available for this weapon.

Furthermore, many are speculating that it will only be exclusive for the festive season. That said, this is yet to be confirmed. GTA fans were hoping this weapon would give them the ability to eat it and regenerate their health. However, this feature is missing.

Once the Candy Cane is used or hits any object, it emits a jingle sound, making it a bit more unique than other weapons in the game.

The GTA Online Festive Surprise update has been officially released

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Reports mention a blanket of snowfall amid sightings of invasive snowmen, a rash of bizarre muggings, and a tense armed standoff atop Weazel Plaza: The Festive Surprise brings cheer and chaos to Southern San Andreas.Reports mention a blanket of snowfall amid sightings of invasive snowmen, a rash of bizarre muggings, and a tense armed standoff atop Weazel Plaza: rsg.ms/9e04bfd The Festive Surprise brings cheer and chaos to Southern San Andreas.Reports mention a blanket of snowfall amid sightings of invasive snowmen, a rash of bizarre muggings, and a tense armed standoff atop Weazel Plaza: rsg.ms/9e04bfd https://t.co/RLuEViEXk0

GTA Online players must capitalize on this opportunity and collect all discounted vehicles and weapons. More importantly, Rockstar have also bought multiple events such as "The Gooch" and a Die-Hard -inspired feature. Notably, the latter event will unlock a new pistol called WM 29 Pistol.

During both missions, the Candy Cane will come in handy as players must quickly eliminate NPCs.

