How to unlock Hangar doors in GTA Online

In GTA Online's The Contract DLC, one of the Vehicle Recovery Security Contracts requires players to reclaim a stolen vehicle from within a hangar. Players will be urged to locate this vehicle and unlock the hangar doors in order to retrieve it.

However, players are well aware of how vague the instructions in GTA Online can be. Due to this, some of them have found unlocking the hangar doors to be rather challenging. This article explains how players can accomplish this objective, which sounds simple enough, but is quite confusing.

GTA Online The Contract DLC: How to unlock hangar doors in Vehicle Recovery Security Contract

To open the hangar doors, players merely need to press a green button installed on a concrete support. Fans should position themselves near the nose of the plane inside the hangar, then proceed ahead and to the right, towards the movable stairs. The switchboard is affixed to a beige-colored concrete support that is immediately next to the stairs.

To open the hangar doors, players must press the button after it has been found. Then, they must drive the stolen vehicle to the marker that appears at those doors. Once this is done, fans will be outside with the vehicle, which they must now bring to the Agency. This is how players can complete this objective in GTA Online's The Contract DLC.

As usual, players will be rewarded with money and RP for completing. Finding this button is usually difficult because of a variety of reasons. First of all, most GTA Online players have grown accustomed to the radar indications. As the button itself is not marked on the radar, players have a hard time finding it.

Players need to play through at least one of the existing Security Contracts before moving on to The Dr. Dre Contract, which follows the main story of the DLC. The mission itself is only moderately challenging. The hangar door button is what gets players frustrated. Players should note that they will be attacked by incoming enemies once the hangar gates are down.

They should also be aware that once they get out, they'll be followed by three to four waves of enemies chasing behind them. Each of those waves includes two vehicles, with two fully armed gang members. Much like the Robbery Contracts from Los Santos Tuners, the Security Contracts are quite enjoyable in GTA Online and serve as mini heists.

Edited by Danyal Arabi