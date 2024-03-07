How to unlock the new Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist in GTA Online?

Rockstar has added the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist to GTA Online with today's (March 7, 2024) weekly update, and it includes some cool new missions. As the name suggests, this involves a heist at a Cluckin Bell factory. You're contacted by a familiar face who wants your help in taking down a massive illegal operation that's happening out of the factory.

There are several setup missions to the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist that conclude with a banger of a finale. Now, many players may wonder how to unlock and play these missions. So, here's what you need to know about unlocking the new Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist in GTA Online.

Unlocking GTA Online's Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist

Unlocking the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist added with the GTA Online update today is quite simple: just log in and play the game. Whenever you step outside into San Andreas, your character will be immediately contacted by Vincent Effenburger, former Head of Security at The Diamond Casino & Resort. He was present during the events of The Diamond Casino Heist, and he will recognize the player.

While the first mission in The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist is unlocked right out of the bat, you must keep playing them to unlock the next ones. There's one introductory mission, four Setup missions, and one Finale mission. Here's a list of all the new Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid missions in GTA Online:

Introductory - Slush Fund

Setup - Breaking and Entering

Setup - Concealed Weapons

Setup - Hit and Run

Setup - Disorganized Crime

Finale - Scene of the Crime

The heist starts when Vincent calls the player and arranges for a meeting outside the Vespucci Police Station, where it's revealed that he's now a cop. He needs your help in dismantling the operations of a new cartel that is using the Cluckin' Bell Farms as a front for cocaine production. His corrupt colleagues at the LSPD are in league with this new cartel, and you have to assist him in taking the criminals down.

Rockstar Games has added new Career Progress Challenges for the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. There are four Tiers to this challenge, and the objectives are relatively simple. Some new vehicles have also been added alongside this new DLC, including a new Jeep called the Canis Terminus, a new purchasable cop car called the Gauntlet Hellfire Interceptor, and a new variant of the Vapid Benson with a Cluckin Bell livery.

