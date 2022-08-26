How to unlock and play Survival Mode in GTA Online

GTA 5 is a game that keeps giving, and the developers have always been busy bringing out more and more ways to play this beloved title. It features heists, missions, arena wars, and survival modes, giving gamers enough ways to indulge for hours.

Survival Mode in GTA Online can be unlocked once players reach Rank 15 and must also have unlocked Trevor.

GTA Online Survival Mode: Surviving is winning!

Unlocking Survival Mode is pretty straightforward. Users can go through these steps to unlock it.

Meet Lester for the first time to unlock Trevor.

Gerald will have a job for them named "Meth'd Up," a mandatory mission that needs to be completed as part of the requirements to unlock Survival Mode.

Upon completion, Ron will call the players directing them to visit Trevor at his trailer, unlocking the latter's location on the map. There will be a cutscene that plays after meeting Trevor.

After the cutscene, a tutorial will be shown to play Survival Mode at the industrial plant. A minimum payout of $200 is required to be paid up by users to join/start the survival mode tutorial.

They must complete the tutorial at the plant for survival mode to be unlocked in GTA Online.

Types of Survival Mode

There are 30 different ways to play Survival Mode and for gamers to earn rewards. These game modes always pit them against a sea of NPCs in ten waves/hordes, each getting more difficult and outnumbering them with each new wave.

The progress bar on the HUD shows each wave's progression by showing the NPC's health.

Survival Mode can also spawn vehicles in the third round. In the fourth round, players can spawn a buzzard helicopter while spawning two buzzards in the seventh wave. The final wave spawns three energy helicopters.

There's also an endless wave option for Survival Mode users who like to see how far they can go without getting killed by an NPC. In this mode, juggernauts spawn after the tenth wave and make it quite difficult for players to progress after a certain point.

Tips to remember while playing Survival Mode

Gamers must never keep running around the map, trying to search and kill NPCs, as in the latter waves, they can get sniped quite easily. Equipping enough snacks and drinks will help players recover their lost health quickly.

Some maps also have stores or soda machines that players can look out for. They should also remember enemy spawn points to avoid being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Using blind fire helps a lot when faced with a lot more NPCs to be killed, usually from the latter half of the waves. It usually helps users deal damage to the NPCs without getting hit themselves. Even if the NPCs don't instantly die, they do bleed out.

