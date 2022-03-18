How to unlock Survival in GTA Online on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will unlock the Survival game mode at Rank 15 after meeting with Trevor Philips for the first time in GTA Online. Afterward, they should get a phone call from Ron, and they must complete the Industrial Plant job. From there, the player should just complete the job (which involves them fighting several waves of enemies).

GTA Online players will now be able to do any Survival game mode that they desire. This feature hasn't changed in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, although new players have a more noticeable headstart thanks to Career Builder.

This short guide will include brief notes about this game mode as the steps to unlock it are straightforward.

Unlocking Survival in GTA Online on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Survival jobs will be marked on the map with a shield with a cross in the middle. There can be between one and four players attempting it (including the Industrial Plant job), and the whole purpose of these jobs is to survive ten waves. All other Survival jobs will be available once the player completes Industrial Plant.

Some jobs will vary based on their Rank requirement. At the bare minimum, the player must be Rank 15 to unlock Industrial Plant.

Approximate boundaries for the Industrial Plant job (Image via GTA Wiki)

Xbox Series X|S and PS5 players should have access to several good guns that will allow them to complete Industrial Plant. The Career Builder tutorial already enables them to purchase several guns, and that's not mentioning how several good guns are already available in Ammu-Nation at Rank 1.

The most important tip for beginners to take advantage of is cover. NPCs have a remarkably good aim in GTA Online, so the cover system is necessary to protect the player from these enemies.

Besides, having snacks and armor can help players survive against each wave.

Survival Jobs in GTA Online

Some of these jobs are only around on Halloween (Image via Rockstar Games)

No new exclusive jobs have been added for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions yet. Hence, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version shares the same jobs, which include 23 permanent jobs and seven temporary jobs for Halloween.

Future GTA Online updates can always add more jobs for the player to do. Until then, they have quite the selection to choose from, which can aid them in getting extra cash (such as by doing the Headshot Challenge).

