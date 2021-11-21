Although GTA 5 is an older game, there are still plenty of new players that wish to learn how to play as Trevor Philips.

The game has three protagonists, but they're not all playable at the start of the story. While the player can control Trevor and Michael in the prologue, they will lose control of those protagonists and be stuck with Franklin afterward.

To unlock the other two protagonists, players must proceed with the main storyline. In Trevor Philip's case, the player must finish the GTA 5 mission, Mr. Philips.

Here is how to unlock Trevor Philips in GTA 5

Trevor Philips doesn't like what he saw on the news (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 players can start to play as Trevor Philips as soon as the "Mr. Philips" mission starts. This mission follows The Jewel Store Job, meaning that the player needs to finish that heist before they can unlock Trevor Philips in GTA 5.

Once the player finishes the Mr. Philips mission, they can keep the crazy protagonist for free roam afterward. The only permanent limitation to this is if the player selects one of the game's endings.

Ending A: Something Sensible

One of GTA 5's endings will permanently make Trevor Philips unplayable. The player has three possible endings to choose from, two of which allow them to control Trevor Philips afterward. The one ending that doesn't is Something Sensible, as it involves the player killing him.

It's easily choreographed, so GTA 5 players who want to keep playing as him can easily avoid it. Other than that, they're free to do whatever they want when they're playing Trevor Philips.

What can Trevor Philips do in GTA 5?

The three protagonists share many features, but have some unique differences (Image via Rockstar Games)

He's largely capable of doing the same general activities as the other two protagonists but has a few unique traits:

His special ability makes him nigh impervious to damage.

He can send some Random Event characters to the Altruist Cult for money.

A hunting minigame is available.

Vanilla Unicorn becomes a passive $5,000 per week after the mission, Hang Ten.

Of course, Trevor Philips is the least respectful out of the three GTA 5 protagonists when it comes to talking to other pedestrians. Some of his switch-in scenes are more chaotic than the other two protagonists, further highlighting his insane behavior.

Whether the player wishes to play as him according to his character or not is up to them. His GTA 5 missions will be rather linear, however.

Trevor Philips in GTA Online

Trevor Philips, as he appears in Series A Funding (Image via Rockstar Games)

He is not playable in GTA Online, but he does give the player some missions. The player must reach Rank 13 to be able to do some work for him. Players who wish to do heists can also participate in Series A Funding, which is the last time that Trevor Philips physically appears in GTA Online.

A picture of him and Patricia Madrazo appears at the end of The Cayo Perico Heist, which is the last update that featured him in some capacity. Like most GTA Online missions, the player can redo some of Trevor Philips' missions as often as they'd like.

