RC vehicles are a blast in GTA Online, but trying to upgrade and customize the Invade and Persuade RC Tank is even better.

RC vehicles may have a history of frustrating the player in missions, but the Invade and Persuade RC Tank is a lot more fun to use than those old RC vehicles. It is a bit of a mouthful of a name, but it's surprisingly useful for what some players interpret as a joke vehicle. For example, it's practically immune to gunfire, and it's more than capable of taking a few direct rocket hits.

However, upgrading and customizing the Invade and Persuade RC Tank is a great thing most players should try out in GTA Online. It's quite simple to upgrade, although it is understandable that players would have no idea where to go for their RC vehicle upgrades.

How to upgrade and customize the Invade and Persuade RC Tank in GTA Online?

Weapon customization in this vehicle is most exciting in GTA Online

All a player has to do is drive their Invade and Persuade RC Tank to any Los Santos Customs shop to upgrade and customize it. The customization options are mostly similar to regular Los Santos Customs vehicles, but it's the weaponry that's most interesting to change in GTA Online.

Upgrades and customization of weapons

Customization of the Invade and Persuade RC Tank might be an expensive activity

The default stock weapon is fine, but players could also opt to get a flamethrower, rocket launcher, or a plasma cannon. All these options are well over six figures, so they should be prepared to spend a lot of money to make their Invade and Persuade RC Tank look pretty.

Upgrades and customization of liveries

The Invade and Persuade RC Tank can be customized at Los Santos Customs

There are 11 liveries for players to choose from in GTA Online for their Invade and Persuade RC Tank (including the default option). These range from $11,400 to $25,650 and don't include the respray options, which are the usual options players get from Los Santos Customs.

Entering Los Santos Customs

Just to reiterate, players have to enter Los Santos Customs as they usually do when they're driving a vehicle into the workshop. There is nothing tricky or fancy about sending the Invade and Persuade RC Tank into the shop.

If players know how to upgrade and customize their regular cars, they should be able to do so with this RC Tank in GTA Online.