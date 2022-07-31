New insanely easy God Mode glitch discovered for GTA Online on PS5: How to do it

There is a new God Mode glitch that is very easy to abuse in GTA Online. Out of the few variations of this exploit, this article will primarily focus on the PS5 port. This new version of this glitch is extremely easy to use, as the only requirement is to bookmark a job and complete it. That job can be done in less than a minute, and there are two variations of the job that work in this process. Bookmark either:

For those who don't know, the God Mode glitch essentially makes a player impervious to almost all damage. It's useful for completing missions easily, but it can also be used for public Freemode shenanigans.

Use new God Mode glitch in GTA Online with these easy steps (PS5)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use this God Mode glitch:

Bookmark one of the two hyperlinked jobs shown earlier in this article. Boot up GTA Online (restart it if you haven't done so since bookmarking either of the previously-mentioned jobs). Pause the game. Go to Online. Select Jobs. Select Play Job. Select Bookmarked. Select Arena War. Choose either TopNotchPlayzzz God Mode or zLoveMyBambus GM 2. Complete the job as instructed. Return to Freemode.

Upon doing all of that, GTA Online players will find that they have activated the God Mode glitch. This has been tested to work on the PS5 version of the game, and it's extremely easy to do. Keep in mind that this invincibility will vanish after the player performs any other mission; players might have to repeat these steps to be bulletproof to damage once more.

More details about God Mode glitch on PS5

Both PS5 jobs look like this in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is no need for GTA Online players to tinker with the default settings of either job. They just need to start it. All PS5 gamers have to do in either job is go from checkpoint to checkpoint in the Maze Bank Arena.

Competent players will complete it in about 40 seconds. Once that's done, they have to return to Freemode, as most of the default suggestions in the following screen will be about Arena War activities. Now, players can do whatever they want without any retribution.

An example of an explosion not affecting a PS5 player in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Bullets and explosions will no longer harm them. If they're inside a vehicle that gets blown up, they merely get ejected out of it and don't take any damage. That said, one cannot just swap to a new session and keep this invincibility via the default method. Instead, they will need to take another job and then exit it to be in a different session. Alternatively, they can repeat this bug since it's effortless to do.

Standard countermeasures, such as another player starting Headhunter and running over the glitch abuser with a tank, can get them out of this invincible state. Thus, be wary of anybody in a tank. Otherwise, there isn't much that other players can do to eliminate somebody who does this exploit.

