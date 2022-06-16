How does vehicle impoundment work in GTA V and GTA San Andreas?

Survival, racing, winning, and acquiring vast amounts of cash in GTA games certainly require some great pairs of wheels. And for all those purposes, Rockstar has provided players with hundreds of vehicles to choose from. However, during the game, when players get busted for one reason or the other, the consequences must be faced by them and their vehicles.

In GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas, when and if players get busted with their vehicle somewhere around the corner, the police impound or seize the vehicle. These are then taken to the nearest Impound Garage, also known as Vehicle Impounds or Impound Lots, which are parking garages located near police stations.

That said, let's look at how these impound garages work in both games.

Everything to know about vehicle impoundment in GTA V and GTA San Andreas

1) GTA San Andreas

The Impound Garage in San Andreas allows players to recover a vehicle impounded during a mission or a cut scene. These underground parking garages are located beneath police stations.

The first few floors of the garage have police cars parked. Players' vehicles left in the garage are kept in the back of the ground floor. Some of these may be random vehicles that players might have never driven. Players can enter these garages to retrieve their cars. However, entering the area without a law enforcement vehicle may earn players a three-star wanted level.

In San Andreas, there are three Impound garages. They are located at:

Commerce, Los Santos, north of Pershing Square and west of the Los Santos Police Headquarters. Downtown, San Fierro, located at the rear of the San Fierro Police Headquarters. Roca Escalante, Las Venturas, located at the rear of the Las Venturas Police Headquarters.

2) GTA 5

In this game, there is only a single impound garage. It is located at Mission Row, Los Santos, at the Mission Row Police Station, on the corner of Vespucci Boulevard and Sinner Street. If players abandon a vehicle modified at Los Santos Customs or order online in Grand Theft Auto 5 without destroying it, the car can be retrieved from the Impound Lot for a charge of $250.

There can be various reasons to get a car impounded in this game. These include:

Triggering a mission that might require using a different vehicle,

The vehicle being confiscated by police, which can happen if it is parked outside a police station,

Sauntering too far away from the vehicle and leading it to despawn,

Loading an autosave that would place the character back in a safe house instead of the car.

If a vehicle is parked in a marked no-parking zone or a location such as the middle of an intersection, it may also result in the vehicle being impounded, though this does not always occur. However, if players abandon a personal vehicle belonging to one of the game's protagonists, it is not seized. Instead, the vehicle gets respawned at the protagonist's house.

Rockstar always provides these features in GTA games, making the game unique and giving players a more authentic experience. Players are anxiously waiting to know which features might return in the upcoming game of the series.

