How to win Offense Defense in GTA Online’s Adversary Mode

Offense Defense is finally making its triumphant return to GTA Online, along with extra cash earnings.

For a limited time only, players can try out this Adversary Mode. It was originally released back in 2016. Now it's making a big splash in 2021. Once a player hits Rank 5 in GTA Online, they could take part in this hectic race. Teamwork is the main key to success.

Offense Defense is currently offering double the rewards. GTA Online players should take advantage of it while they can. Here are some basic tips they can follow for a better experience.

Offense Defense: Here is how GTA Online players can win this Adversary Mode

Welcome to Offense Defense (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are five separate rounds for Offense Defense. Each of them is held in different locations, along with different vehicles. Here's what GTA Online players should know about this Adversary Mode.

The basic rules

GTA Online players are rounded up into teams of two. The maximum number of players is eight, which means there can be four teams in total.

The rules of Offense Defense are as follows. Each team is divided between a Runner and a Blocker. Runners must get through a checkpoint race and reach the finish line. The first to get there wins the game.

Blockers have two main roles. They can either protect their Runner or go after the enemy Runners. Their goal is to prevent them from finishing the race. GTA Online players have to consider their strategies, they have to swap back and forth between offense and defense.

Here are the five rounds

Here are the five rounds for this Adversary Mode:

Offense Defense I : Vinewood Hills to Galileo Observatory; 13 checkpoints; Insurgents

: Vinewood Hills to Galileo Observatory; 13 checkpoints; Insurgents Offense Defense II : Paleto Bay Chiliad Mountain; 12 checkpoints; Kurumas

: Paleto Bay Chiliad Mountain; 12 checkpoints; Kurumas Offense Defense III : Burro Heights to Grove Street; 15 checkpoints; Zentoros

: Burro Heights to Grove Street; 15 checkpoints; Zentoros Offense Defense IV : Cassidy Creek to Catfish View; 10 checkpoints; Insurgents

: Cassidy Creek to Catfish View; 10 checkpoints; Insurgents Offense Defense V: Lago Zancudo to Davis Quartz; 13 checkpoints; Kurumas

These are the start and end points of each race, as well as the number of checkpoints. This also includes the type of vehicle for Blockers to use.

Some helpful tips

First and foremost, Blockers need to keep an eye out for their Runner. The latter can see the checkpoints while the former cannot. Blockers should never leave the Runner by themselves. No matter what, they should always stay nearby.

Blockers will have the make judgment calls on when to attack other Runners. If they see an opening, they should try using PIT maneuvers. This will turn the other cars around. Alternatively, Blockers can also crash into other Runners.

GTA Online players can get stuck in certain positions. Thankfully, they can hold a specific button to respawn elsewhere. The game will indicate as such on the top left screen. It's quite a useful function.

Earn double the rewards this week

Also Read

For the remainder of the week, GTA Online players can try out Offense Defense. There is an incentive to do so as participants will receive double the cash rewards, as well as reputation points (RP).

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far