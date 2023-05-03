5 interesting GTA San Andreas features that got cut before the game's release

GTA San Andreas is a legendary game, and a lot of content for this title was cut before its release. Some gamers might wish to learn new facts or perhaps revisit something interesting regarding this title. For such individuals, this article will focus specifically on beta content that dedicated gamers have uncovered in the past, posting them on websites like The Cutting Room Floor. Only the most hardcore GTA San Andreas fans will likely already know about these interesting cut features.

The following list is ranked in no particular order. If players want to see any of this content in person, they need to either mess with the game files or install a mod that handles everything for them.

Five beta GTA San Andreas features that got cut

1) Skateboard

Sometime in GTA San Andreas's development, a skateboard existed and was cut from its final version. It was essentially a melee weapon that could have also been a vehicle. The mission, Madd Dogg's Rhyme, had some text strings mentioned in this title's files stating:

"To use the skateboard, select the it from your weapons inventory. Use the movement controls to steer the skateboard. Tapping ~k~~PED_SPRINT~ helps you pick up speed and ~k~~PED_JUMPING~ makes you jump."

However, the player never gets to see this since the skateboard was cut from the mission and is inaccessible elsewhere.

2) Mission Packs

An example of how this feature would have worked (Image via TCRF)

Long before Grand Theft Auto IV got its single-player DLC, there appeared to have been some plans to release more missions in GTA San Andreas. The feature shown in the image above is known as Mission Packs, and it would have involved the player downloading something into their GTA San Andreas User Files directory.

Some of the leftover text strings state:

"Save failed! memory card (8MB) (for PlayStation#2) containing current Mission Pack is not inserted into MEMORY CARD slot 1. Please try again."

This would have indicated that gamers could have somehow obtained the Mission Pack on the PS2 if this feature was included in San Andreas.

3) Cut missions

Missions are a core part of the Grand Theft Auto series, so it's only natural that some of them got cut during development for GTA San Andreas. This removed content isn't tied to the aforementioned Mission Pack and was expected to be in San Andreas' base game.

The most notable example of such cut missions is Impounded. In the above video's 4:20-minute mark, readers can hear some cast members talking in a cutscene that is never shown in this game. The purpose of this particular mission was to explain how players can recover impounded vehicles. Other similar cut content includes:

Doberman (one that was different from the final version)

Holed Up

Tanked Up

The Truth is Out There

All-Terrain Take Down

Interestingly, an Impound feature does still exist in the final product. It's just that the game doesn't explicitly explain to players that some of their lost vehicles are placed here.

4) Earthquake

One feature cut pretty early into GTA San Andreas's development was earthquakes. In the files, "CWeather::Earthquake" is set to a default value. Because of this, players will never see them actually occur in the game. Changing that number to anything higher will make the earthquakes appear; higher values correlate with more destructive behavior.

This one is a buggy feature, as activating it will cause cars with no drivers to fly into the sky. Not to mention, the animations of how it affects CJ look odd. Mods exist to re-enable earthquakes, with the above video being an extreme example of a recreation of this cut feature.

5) Rusty Brown's Ring Donuts and other interiors

An example of the interior that players can normally never see (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rusty Brown's Ring Donuts plays a very minor role in GTA San Andreas, being the place where Tenpenny gives CJ the mission Burning Desire. Leftover codes indicate that players could have potentially eaten here like in other fast-food establishments. The interior is unique, and there is even a fire extinguisher (as evidenced by this article's cover photo).

Many interiors go unused in this game. For instance, all of CJ's girlfriends have residences that were originally intended for Hot Coffee but obviously got cut in the final version. A few other cut establishments were unique, some of which are adult-oriented, yet one can visit them via mods.

