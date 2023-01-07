Is the Acid Lab worth it in GTA Online in 2023?

It has been proven repeatedly that if GTA Online players don't want money to become a barrier in their gameplay, they need to diversify their income stream and find passive ways of earning money. Thus, this is why Rockstar Games has introduced so many criminal businesses for players to run.

Recently, the Acid Lab business is taking up the majority of the conversation in the community, as it is the newest career path players can take in GTA Online.

Unsurprisingly, many players are skeptical about its practical use because of its newness. Therefore, this article will present players with all the information they need to understand whether the Acid Lab is worth it in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Should players invest their time in the Acid Lab business in GTA Online?

The first and foremost thing about this business that will surely attract beginners is that players don't need a lot of money to start this business. It comes with six-story missions introduced with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC called "First Dose" missions.

Thus, even if players are not interested, they can still get a headstart, as once they complete all six missions, they will automatically get the Brickade 6x6 which is the platform for running the Acid Lab. Furthermore, players get compensated a lot for doing these missions as, in total, they can easily earn about $250,000 or even more.

Therefore, this mission provides enough money for GTA Online players to use on this business without worrying about loss. Additionally, once players get the Acid Lab, they will need to maximize their profits and to do that, they will have to upgrade the Acid Lab equipment.

However, unlike other businesses in the game, even for this upgrade, players can do five Fooligan jobs again given by Dax, the same character that gave the player the First Dose mission.

Finally, the investment they need to make will be for the installation, which is going to be very tension-free as well as at this point, players would have already made enough money to break even.

When running the Acid Lab Business, everything is straightforward to understand and quick, so if players are looking for a faster way of making money in GTA Online, this business is excellent.

Most of the sell missions are very swift because of how portable the Brickade 6x6 is, and players can use the custom bike with it to cut through the traffic and narrow streets.

Furthermore, just by looking at the money chart shared by a famous GTA Online informer, players can see that by upgrading the Acid Lab, they can easily earn more than $100,000 in just a few hours.

Thus, professional grinders and beginner Grand Theft Auto Online players alike will love to do these sell missions as there is a lot of instant gratification that comes with it. Players will be able to see the progress they have made without waiting too much.

So, it is pretty clear that Acid Lab is worth doing in Grand Theft Auto Online this year, and there are more positives to this business than negatives.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes