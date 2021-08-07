Is the Benefactor Dubsta a worthy purchase in GTA Online?

SUVs are often overlooked in GTA Online, even though there are some decent cars in this category. The Benefactor Dubsta is a popular SUV found in the game, but is it a worthy investment?

When it comes to choosing a vehicle, GTA Online's massive collection can be perplexing. There are several categories to choose from, and sports cars are the most commonly purchased vehicles.

Few racing games have SUVs as a playable category, and racing in GTA Online isn't any different. However, some SUVs are great choices for performance on a budget, while others are great at offroading.

This article examines the Benefactor Dubsta and whether it is worthwhile to obtain one in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Is the Benefactor Dubsta worth it?

The Benefactor Dubsta cannot be purchased from any store in GTA Online. Players need to steal one and install a "Tracker and Full Coverage" from Los Santos Customs for $2,000 and $8,750, respectively.

Players who wish to make some quick cash can steal and resale a Dubsta for $7000.

The Benefactor Dubsta is based on the real-life Mercedes Benz G-Class. The iconic utilitarian design lends the car a rugged and tough appearance, which is a good reason to own one.

There are some decent customization options available that can enhance the tough, off-road look even further.

Dubsta Stats in GTA Online (Image via GTA Base)

Being an off-road vehicle, the Benefactor Dubsta has excellent ground clearance. As expected, it features a four-wheel-drive system which is completed by big, high-profile tires.

The Dubsta is one of the most competent off-road SUVs available in GTA Online. It is capable of climbing over rocks and ascending difficult slopes without taking any sort of damage. Its V12 engine provides plenty of torque to do so with minimal effort.

Due to its narrowness, this SUV suffers from significant body roll both on and off the road. Going over bumps or tiny debris at high speeds may cause the car to overturn completely.

Thankfully, equipping the Dubsta with off-road tires is a viable solution for mitigating this disadvantage.

The Benefactor Dubsta is excellent for ramming due to its excessive weight. However, this is also a flaw as its weight reduces acceleration. The "Spare Wheel" modification for the vehicle works as a spoiler, increasing its traction.

Overall, the Dubsta is a decent SUV in the game and quite a bargain too. Players are only required to spend $10,750 to keep the vehicle in their garage.

Note: The above information has been gathered from GTA Wiki and GTA Base. This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

