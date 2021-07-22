Is the Buzzard Attack Chopper the best-weaponized helicopter in GTA Online?

From lightning-fast cars to flying bikes to futuristic helicopters, GTA Online features a diverse assortment of vehicles, each more devastating in nature than the other.

Indeed, some vehicles in the game are so powerful, they are specially bought for destruction, not just for getting around in the game.

One such vehicle is the incredibly powerful, wonderfully equipped, insanely agile Buzzard Attack Chopper: the kind of all weaponized helicopters in GTA Online, even those considerably more expensive than the Buzzard.

Is the Buzzard the best-weaponized helicopter in GTA Online?

Warstock Cache & Carry description

'The Buzzard is a light, compact helicopter for military or millionaire use. With a 5-bladed main rotor and a top speed of 175mph, it's widely considered to be the best performing helicopter in its class. These hardly ever drop out of the sky like a stone. Helicopters are one of the safest ways to travel."

The Buzzard is one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online and never fails to leave players in awe.

This military helicopter is as versatile as it gets. It comes equipped with several powerful weapons and makes for one heck of an aircraft in GTA Online.

It boasts nimble handling, barely requiring any input, and functions like a futuristic miracle of science, not gaming. Perhaps the only vehicle that can go toe-to-toe with the Buzzard Attack Chopper in GTA Online is the embodiment of chaos, the Oppressor MK II.

As if its amazing performance and killing looks weren't enough, the buzzard Attack Chopper is also incredibly affordable, priced at $1,750,000. At this rate, the Buzzard is more of an investment made at a bargain than an expensive asset.

Moreover, several missions in GTA Online practically become a cakewalk when the player enters the battlefield sporting this symbol of power and destruction. They can rain down homing rockets on the enemy and annihilate everything in the targeted radius without even getting out of their chopper.

All in all, the Buzzard is one of the most incredible vehicles featured in GTA Online and is definitely worth all the hype in the world.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen