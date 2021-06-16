Is the Deathbike still worth buying in GTA Online in 2021 

GTA Online features a number of great bikes, but none quite outclass the insanely popular western Apocalypse Deathbike.

The Deathbike was added to the game as part of the 1.46 Arena War Update on December 11, 2018, and it has since remained one of the most talked-about vehicles in GTA Online.

This article highlights some of the most defining aspects of this iconic vehicle.

Is the Deathbike the best vehicle in GTA Online?

As far as looks are considered, the Western Apocalypse Deathbike seems to have drawn inspiration from Daryl's bike from the celebrated TV series, The Walking Dead.

Equipped with a powerful V-Twin engine and a 4-speed gearbox, the Deathbike not only looks like a devastating beast, but also performs like one.

Perhaps the most significant feature of the bike is its incredibly high top speed, recorded at a whooping 150 mph (241.40 km/h). GTA Online features a number of lightning-fast wreckers, but none quite beat the Deathbike in this regard.

The motorcycle boasts quick acceleration and nimble handling. The traction always makes a great case for itself too.

Like the Scramjet, the Deathbike comes equipped with a special feature called the 'Jump Mode,' which, when activated, sends the bike soaring through the air. Now wouldn't that make for an adventure?

Moreover, the Deathbike is one of the very few vehicles in GTA Online that comes equipped with a boost. The boost feature pretty much works like the Jump Mode. It increases the acceleration of the vehicle, giving it a powerful lurch.

The Deathbike can also take its fair share of hits without blowing up. It should, however, be noted that the player will be as vulnerable on the Deathbike as any other motorcycle. An explosive may not hurt the vehicle but it will certainly not spare the rider.

How to get the Apocalypse Deathbike in GTA Online?

The Deathbike is basically a modified version of the Gargoyle in GTA Online. In order to acquire the Deathbike, one must buy the Gargoyle first and then upgrade it to the custom variant at the Arena Workshop.

It can be purchased from ArenaWar.tv in GTA Online for $1,269,000. Whether that price point makes the vehicle worth it or not is entirely up to the player in question.

