Is the Dewbauchee Seven-70 worth the money in GTA Online

The Dewbauchee Seven-70 is one of the coolest sports cars featured in GTA Online.

The vehicle was added to the game as part of the the 1.34 Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update on 5 July 2016 and has been the talk of the town ever since. Equipped with a number of incredibly cool features, it is arguably one of the most value-for-money cars in GTA Online.

GTA Online: The Dewbauchee Seven-70

The vehicle's description on Legendary Motorsport reads:

Dewbauchee only made a handful of these beauties, and that's not just because of their track record of corporate embezzlement. No, it's a result of a commitment to individual aspiration and strict exclusivity that stems from a deeply held belief that the one percent is the only percent that matters. And if that sounds like an opportunity to prove something, it is.

The Seven-70 is a two-door coupé. Inspired by the Aston Martin One-77, it is one of the prettiest vehicles in GTA Online, boasting an impressive greenhouse area and a striking wheel-spoke design.

For its class, the Seven-70 is incredibly fast and leaves many of its competitors in the dust. It does, however, fall short on power and acceleration, especially when one takes its supercar profile into consideration.

One of the reasons why the car doesn't do well in terms of acceleration and can sometimes lag behind is because of its heavy weight.

For a sports car, the Seven-70 is admittedly a tad bit bulky and perhaps would have performed better on the fast-track had it been a bit more sleek and lightweight. Another factor that weighs against the Seven-70 is its poor traction, which makes it a little tricky to handle at times.

Apart from that, the Seven-70 is a pretty decent vehicle and performs wonderfully well for a car that doesn't cost much.

Also Read

How to get the Seven-70 in GTA Online

The Seven-70 costs $695,000 in GTA Online and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport. The personal garage of the player will be equipped enough to host this.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul