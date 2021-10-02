Is the Emperor Vectre useful in GTA Online?

The Emperor Vectre has recently been given the spotlight in GTA Online.

Skilled players have the chance to win a free Vectre. Los Santos Tuners introduced this brand new vehicle a few weeks ago. Like most supercars, it has very good performance skills.

However, players will undergo a learning curve with the Emperor Vectre. This vehicle is all about controlling momentum. Here is what they should know about the Emperor Vectre.

The Emperor Vectre: How good is it in GTA Online?

Admittedly, the Emperor Vectre isn't a player's first choice for a sports car. Most would pick either the Calico GTF or Dominator ASP. Regardless, the Vectre is an underrated vehicle.

Overall performance

The Vectre is one of the slower cars from the Los Santos Tuners update. According to Broughy1322, its top speed runs at 115.25 miles per hour. This has been accurately tested in GTA Online. It does have good acceleration, which means it should catch up to most cars.

At the very least, the Vectre has precise handling. It will make the sharpest turns at any given corner. However, it all depends on the speed. Notably, its heavy weight may cause it to understeer.

Players have to carefully maintain their momentum. It will take some time, but they will get used to this vehicle.

Costs

The Emperor Vectre can be purchased at Legendary Motorsport and costs a whopping $1,785,000. The trade price sells it at a discounted $1,338,750. Due to its enormous price tag, some players might be discouraged from buying a Vectre. At the end of the day, it's an expensive vehicle for its class.

Players could sell one for $1,071,000, which is 60 percent of the original price. Ultimately, one should only consider getting this vehicle for free as there are better alternatives on the market right now.

GTA Online is now offering a free Emperor Vecte

Right now, GTA Online players can win a free Emperor Vectre. However, it requires luck and skill. Players must get at least third place in seven Pursuit Series races. They will then qualify for a free Vectre, which will be added to their garage.

