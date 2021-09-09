Pursuit Series in GTA Online: All you need to know

With a series of exciting GTA Online updates being released in recent times, one particular update that caught the eye of in-game petrolheads was the Los Santos Tuners update, which introduced the concept of the Pursuit Series.

The update introduced new race types, new vehicles and the holy grail for petrolheads: the concept of car meets. Players compete in two categories of races, Test Track Races and Map Races, to earn respect and an invitation to the Los Santos Car Meet.

This article explores all things players must know in order to compete in a Pursuit Series race in GTA Online.

GTA Online: a guide to Pursuit Series Races

How to start a Pursuit Series race?

In order to begin competing in Pursuit Series Races, players must ensure they have the Los Santos Tuners update for GTA Online installed.

The Los Santos Tuners update was released in July 2021 (Image via Rockstar Games) An image showing one of the many locations at which players can initiate Pursuit Series Races (Image via YouTube, Nelmzey)

What vehicle modifications to install for a Pursuit Series Race?

Pursuit Series Races involve intense police chases, choose vehicle mods wisely before competing (Image via Rockstar Games)

As the name suggests, pursuit series races will often see players getting involved in high stakes police pursuits. If this isn't enough to add to the difficulty level, the cops start shooting at the car's tires if the racers fail to comply.

Below is a list of essential modifications players must consider getting installed before competing in Pursuit Series races:

Bulletproof Tires modification: To avoid getting stopped dead in the tracks by bullet shots to tires Armor modification: To ensure cops can't inflict excessive damage on cars through gunshots or high speed collisions. Suspension modification: This helps enhance the car's handling and dynamics by a great deal. Drifting through a tight corner or squeezing through the space between cop cars will be a breeze. Engine performance modification: This modification will help players add that extra bit of performance to their car's engine, ensuring they stay ahead of their competition and the cops.

How to find a Pursuit Series Race in GTA Online?

The in-game map showing one of the many locations where a Pursuit Series Race can be found in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

In order to navigate to the starting point of a pursuit series race, players must open the in-game map and find a pink chequered-flag blip that has a small cop badge right next to it.

Players can then set up their navigation, which will lead them right to the event's starting line, from where players can get in and start racing.

What are the rewards?

Competing in the Pursuit Series Races helps players stack up on some in-game cash and also earn respect as racers. The respect earned is crucial, because it will enable players to attend the Los Santos Car Meet.

The Los Santos Car Meet in GTA Online serves as a platform where all car enthusiasts can gather to either compete against each other or simply show off their highly customized vehicles.

Players need to earn respect by competing in various racing modes before they can attend the Los Santos Car Meet in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Also Read

Pursuit Series Races in GTA Online are a great means to earn respect as racers, given the high stakes nature of this racing format. Vehicle modifications coupled with driving proficiency can help players bag pole position in races and earn respect as racers.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod