Is the Entity XF worth buying in GTA Online?

GTA Online is packed to the brim with numerous high-end luxury vehicles, and not without reason. Of course, the game owes a good deal of its fame to all the mind-blowing automobiles that Rockstar Games keeps adding to it.

One such vehicle is the incredibly popular Overflod Entity XF, which needs no introduction.

Although GTA Online features many supercars, the likes of the Entity XF have seldom been seen before. Equipped with several unique features, it is a dream to own and a joy to ride.

This article talks about this care and gives the final verdict on its worthiness.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

Entity XF: A worthy investment in GTA Online?

The Entity XF doesn't give players much reason to complain. On the contrary, it's a perfect little supercar if there ever was one.

Recorded at a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h), it's one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online, second only to lightning-fast wreckers like the Itali RSX.

While quick acceleration is not the only thing GTA Online players look for in a car, it's one of the most important aspects of a vehicle designed for speed.

The Entity XF, not surprisingly, is capable of gaining a great deal of speed in a brief time. It can easily go from 0-60 mph in a matter of seconds. 5.6s, to be exact. And while it's not the first vehicle in the history of GTA Online to have achieved this feat, it's one of the best.

The Entity XF boasts high traction, thanks to its excellent wheel drive system and perfect weight distribution. Powered by a V8 engine, it doesn't give players a lot to groan about.

The real-life inspiration for this two-door hypercar comes from the incredibly popular Koenigsegg CC8S, Agera, and the Lamborghini Aventador, which explains why the Entity XF not only performs like an absolute pro but also looks like one.

It is unlocked after the mission "I fought the law…" and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $795,000.

Moreover, this vehicle can also be resold in GTA Online for a pretty penny. Its resale value is $477,000, which, frankly, makes for a pretty good deal.

That said, the Entity XF is one of the best supercars featured in GTA Online, if not the absolute best. While it is no RSX, it makes for a great addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

