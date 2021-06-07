5 fastest cars in GTA Online and their real-life inspiration

GTA Online boasts a diverse assortment of high-end vehicles.

From flying bikes to breathtaking yachts to futuristic cars, the game has it all! In fact, part of the reason why GTA Online never gets boring is that players can never run through the multitude of choices available. Rockstar never fails to give fans what they want.

This article looks at 5 of the fastest vehicles featured in GTA Online and their real-life inspirations.

5 best cars in GTA Online based on top speed

5) The Pfister 811

Pfister 811 is one of the most popular two-door supercars in GTA Online. It seems to be inspired by the incredibly fast Porsche 918 Hypercar and the Koenigsegg Regera.

Recorded at a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h), the Pfister 811 is a lightning-fast vehicle. Its nimble handling and quick acceleration speak for themselves. The only drawback to the Pfister 811 is its tendency to produce understeer when tackling sharp corners.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for $1,135,000.

4) Bravado Banshee 900R:

The Bravado Banshee 900R is an upgraded variant of its predecessor, the Banshee, which is based on the Hennessey Viper Venom 1000, Dodge Viper, Mazda RX-7 and Aston Martin DB9.

The Banshee is recorded at a top speed of 107 mph. It features smooth handling, decent traction and great acceleration. With the EMS upgrade 4, the Bravado Banshee produces a top speed of 124 mph / 199.6 km/h.

It can be purchased from Benny's Original Motor Works for $565,000 in GTA Online.

3) The Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah, inspired by the popular Ferrari 812 Superfast and the Aston Martin V12 Zagato, is perhaps one of the best racing cars featured in GTA Online.

With the EMS Engine Upgrade, the Ocelot Pariah becomes one of the fastest land beasts in GTA Online, recorded at a top speed of 126 mph/202.8 km/h.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for $1,420,000.

2) Principe Deveste Eight:

GTA Online features a number of mind-blowing vehicles but none quite outclass the Deveste Eight in terms of looks. If GTA Online were a dating game, the Deveste Eight would have unmatched ratings. Its real-life inspiration comes from the Devel Sixteen, a Dubai concept car.

Not only does this one-of-a-kind vehicle look like a miracle but it also performs like one. Recorded at a top speed of 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h), it's second only to the Itali RSX.

1) Grotti Itali RSX

No car can outclass the Itali RSX in terms of speed. It has long been hailed as the fastest land vehicle in GTA Online and, recorded at 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h), holds true to its reputation.

The Itali RSX real-life inspiration comes from the incredibly popular Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Definitely a must-have.

Edited by Gautham Balaji