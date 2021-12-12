Is the fastest car in GTA Online worth it?

The fastest car in GTA Online isn't a must-have purchase, but players won't regret buying it.

There are two vehicles worth discussing here:

Grotti Vigilante Ocelot Pariah

The first vehicle is the fastest car in GTA Online, with no strings attached. However, the Ocelot Pariah is sometimes referred to as the fastest car in GTA Online. It's technically slower than the Grotti Vigilante, ZR380 (Arena Wars), and the Scramjet.

It stands out because it's the fastest non-weaponized car in the game. For reference, the Grotti Vigilante has a top speed of 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h), whereas the Ocelot Pariah has a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h).

The fastest car justifies its price in GTA Online

It also looks like the Batmobile (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti Vigilante is priced at a value of $3,750,000. There are only 20 vehicles in GTA Online that can cost more money, but that's not to mention that Vigilante has no Trade Price. Spending a few million dollars can be a bit of a setback, but this car's advantages make it a fine investment.

It's not the first item GTA Online players need to buy, so one should keep that in mind. Once they have everything they need, then they should consider purchasing the Vigilante for what it offers:

A weaponized vehicle (Machine Guns and Homing Missiles)

The fastest car in GTA Online

A booster (2.5-second cooldown)

Bullet-resistant windows

Can plow through vehicles thanks to its deceptively high mass

Can be used in heists

It's not without its downsides. The most notable one is that a single Homing Missile will destroy it. Also, it only has bullet-resistant windows, not bullet-proof windows. Hence, its defensive qualities are practically non-existent sans the fact that its blazingly fast top speed and booster make it hard to hit.

Its high price is also a bit steep for some players. The minor downside is that players can do drive-bys in it, as they're forced to use one of its weapons instead.

Ultimately, the Grotti Vigilante's advantages outweigh its disadvantages. It's a fun and somewhat efficient vehicle for GTA Online players to use. Unlike other gimmicks like the Rocket Voltic, one can sell their Vigilante if it ever becomes obsolete in the future.

Is the Ocelot Pariah worth it?

The Ocelot Pariah can be worth purchasing under certain circumstances (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ocelot Pariah is the fastest non-weaponized car in GTA Online, so it's naturally worth it by virtue of its impressive speed. It's a top-tier sports car for races, particularly those that don't involve numerous tight turns. It only costs $1,420,000, and there is no Trade Price for it.

Compared to the Vigilante, it's cheaper and can be used in races featuring sports cars. However, it has the downside in that it's not a weaponized vehicle, so it's not as valuable for heists, general PVP, or other missions. Not to mention, it is slower than the Grotti Vigilante in terms of true top speed.

Still, it's worth purchasing if the player likes doing sports races in GTA Online. If that isn't something they're interested in, then its value diminishes heavily.

