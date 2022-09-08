Is there going to be a GTA 6?

Fans have been collectively referring to the next game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise as "GTA 6." It's vital to note that Rockstar Games confirmed that a new game was in development, but not much was revealed past that. Even the name of the game hasn't been announced yet.

It is understandable that many gamers are unbelievably hyped for the upcoming game. Likewise, players may have doubts regarding the status of the game if they don't follow all of the recent news.

There will be a GTA 6, but nothing has been revealed except that it's in development

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

The above tweet is an official confirmation of a new game in the GTA franchise. However, it is vital to reiterate that Rockstar Games hasn't revealed much official information regarding the title. All that fans know right now is that the studio is working on the game.

This tweet was published on February 4, 2022, and months have rolled by without much news.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.



On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you! We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!

Rockstar stated that more information would be revealed on the Newswire, but there hasn't been anything newsworthy since. There was only one major development for this upcoming title, which is shown in the following tweet.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



As Rockstar moves more development resources to support the next GTA entry to shape it into the best it can be and exceed player expectations.



rockstargames.com/newswire/artic… #RedDeadOnline will no longer receive major themed content updates like in previous years.As Rockstar moves more development resources to support the next GTA entry to shape it into the best it can be and exceed player expectations. #RedDeadOnline will no longer receive major themed content updates like in previous years.As Rockstar moves more development resources to support the next GTA entry to shape it into the best it can be and exceed player expectations.rockstargames.com/newswire/artic… https://t.co/9lOvcqkbjt

Rockstar Games announced that they would be shifting focus away from Red Dead Online to put more resources into GTA 6. The decision wasn't well-received by Red Dead fans, especially those who dislike how much attention GTA Online gets from Rockstar Games.

Unfortunately, not much else was revealed in the post about the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. It's the same deal as the previous official announcements pertaining to the game. Due to this lack of information, many gamers often resort to leaks to find out more.

GTA 6 leaks

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

The most newsworthy leak related to the next Grand Theft Auto game is the Bloomberg report by Jason Schreier. Here is a concise summary of the leak:

There are two protagonists (one male and one female)

Their story is similar to Bonnie and Clyde

The female protagonist is a Latina

This game will try not to "punch down" marginalized groups

There were other details, such as how Rockstar Games was making an effort to improve workers' conditions, but that's not relevant to what the next game will be like once it releases.

It is vital to mention that the vast majority of other leaks related to this game are likely false. Some of them have already been disproven (such as leaks about the game having more than two protagonists), while others are far too sketchy to be taken seriously.

Gamers still know next to nothing about the title. Similarly, they shouldn't believe every leak they see, especially if they're vague text leaks from unknown sources. There will be a GTA 6 one day, but players should be patient until more official news comes out or there is a substantial gameplay leak to discuss.

