Is there going to be a GTA 6?

Fans have been collectively referring to the next game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise as "GTA 6." It's vital to note that Rockstar Games confirmed that a new game was in development, but not much was revealed past that. Even the name of the game hasn't been announced yet.
It is understandable that many gamers are unbelievably hyped for the upcoming game. Likewise, players may have doubts regarding the status of the game if they don't follow all of the recent news.
There will be a GTA 6, but nothing has been revealed except that it's in development
The above tweet is an official confirmation of a new game in the GTA franchise. However, it is vital to reiterate that Rockstar Games hasn't revealed much official information regarding the title. All that fans know right now is that the studio is working on the game.
This tweet was published on February 4, 2022, and months have rolled by without much news.
Rockstar stated that more information would be revealed on the Newswire, but there hasn't been anything newsworthy since. There was only one major development for this upcoming title, which is shown in the following tweet.
Rockstar Games announced that they would be shifting focus away from Red Dead Online to put more resources into GTA 6. The decision wasn't well-received by Red Dead fans, especially those who dislike how much attention GTA Online gets from Rockstar Games.
Unfortunately, not much else was revealed in the post about the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. It's the same deal as the previous official announcements pertaining to the game. Due to this lack of information, many gamers often resort to leaks to find out more.
GTA 6 leaks
The most newsworthy leak related to the next Grand Theft Auto game is the Bloomberg report by Jason Schreier. Here is a concise summary of the leak:
- There are two protagonists (one male and one female)
- Their story is similar to Bonnie and Clyde
- The female protagonist is a Latina
- This game will try not to "punch down" marginalized groups
There were other details, such as how Rockstar Games was making an effort to improve workers' conditions, but that's not relevant to what the next game will be like once it releases.
It is vital to mention that the vast majority of other leaks related to this game are likely false. Some of them have already been disproven (such as leaks about the game having more than two protagonists), while others are far too sketchy to be taken seriously.
Gamers still know next to nothing about the title. Similarly, they shouldn't believe every leak they see, especially if they're vague text leaks from unknown sources. There will be a GTA 6 one day, but players should be patient until more official news comes out or there is a substantial gameplay leak to discuss.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki
Q. Do you think GTA 6 will be released by 2025?
Yes
No