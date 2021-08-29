Is GTA 5 RP still popular?

GTA 5 RP is a term that refers to roleplaying communities. In recent years, it has gained a significant amount of popularity.

Thanks to dedicated mod teams and their servers, players can now roleplay in the world of GTA 5. Several popular streamers have dedicated their time to it. The question becomes whether or not it can still maintain its momentum. Of course, the answer relies on a little bit of research. Google Trends is very useful here.

Remember, Google Trends is simply a tool. The graphical data depends on the keywords that are typed. Regardless, it does provide a visual representation of what people search for. In this case, it turns out that GTA 5 RP still maintains popularity. However, it fluctuates from time to time.

Does GTA 5 RP still retain popularity?

The short answer to this question is yes. GTA 5 RP still sees a good amount of online traffic. However, it tends to shift around.

Google Trends might paint a bigger picture. This feature allows people to track down search results for a particular subject. If it's popular, that means a lot of people will look it up. GTA 5 RP has notable traffic in this regard.

A look at Google Trends

From 2019 to 2021, GTA 5 RP fluctuates in popularity (Image via Google Trends)

Here is a graph from Google Trends, which dictates how many people are looking up GTA 5 RP. Within the past five years, GTA 5 RP has been steadily growing. 2017, 2019, and 2021 saw huge spikes in searches.

What this means is that GTA 5 RP has always had an audience. It has had its highs and lows throughout the years. As long as popular streamers are playing it, GTA 5 RP won't go away any time soon.

As of this writing, the roleplaying genre has a wide international audience. The likes of Loud Coringa and LITkillah all appeal to Spanish-speaking viewers. They maintain high viewership on platforms like Twitch. According to TwitchMetrics, Loud Coringa has seen 138,625 peak viewers in the past month.

What data shows

NoPixel servers didn't achieve popularity until recently (Image via Google Trends)

The graph above shows the popularity of the NoPixel server. This is arguably one of the biggest servers within the GTA 5 RP community. 2021 saw a major increase in traffic. The reason for this is simple.

Several popular streamers were playing GTA 5 RP around this time. While they've been in the community for a while now, 2021 was the fruit of their labor. The likes of xQc, Sykkuno, Buddha, and Summit1g all saw major success with GTA 5 RP.

2021 was a big year for GTA 5 RP. A lot of it can be traced back to xQc. Before his permanent ban, he was the most well-known streamer of this genre.

Factoring in the recent popularity of GTA 5 RP

Controversy creates cash. Former GTA 5 RP streamer xQc always had clouds hovering over his head. He has been banned multiple times for breaking the rules. However, he brought consistent viewership. His Twitch streamers regularly had over 100,000 viewers alone.

GTA 5 RP was given a lot of attention when he was around. After his recent ban, he moved on from the community. Regardless of his absence, Loud Coringa took his place as the most-watched viewer. When one streamer leaves their top spot, another takes their place. It's an ongoing cycle.

Popularity will continue to fluctuate for GTA 5 RP. What matters is that it still has great viewership, especially for bigger channels.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

