Is GTA Online dead in 2021?

GTA Online is still very much alive in 2021.

It's wishful thinking on the part of some GTA fans to see GTA Online die. Some fans believe that it would allow GTA 6 to be released sooner, as Rockstar wouldn't have to focus on GTA Online anymore. Contrary to popular opinion, GTA Online is still highly active in 2021.

Although there hasn't been a major update in GTA Online since GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist back in December 15, 2020, that doesn't mean the game won't get any more updates. Rockstar did promise a little something special for some GTA 3 fans for its anniversary, which included something in GTA Online. However, it's the introduction of the Expanded and Enhanced Edition that will likely pump out more content.

GTA Online is not dead in 2021

GTA Online is still making a lot of money for Rockstar Games (Image via Gadget Reviews)

There are many factors as to why GTA Online is still an insanely popular game to play in 2021. Some recent trends, like GTA 5 RP, have brought a lot of attention to the game. Likewise, an upcoming update of GTA 5, known as the Expanded and Enhanced Edition, will breathe new life into the game.

Still a lot of content

New players can still enjoy old content like the features found in the Gunrunning update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even if there haven't been any new major updates in almost a year, GTA Online still has a catalog of nearly eight years' worth of updates. Players still have so much to do in the game, especially if they're not hardcore gamers.

Plus, messing around in Freemode is still fun, as one often meets new players every day. Even if there are fewer players playing thanks to a lack of a major update, there is still enough of them to participate in the existing content found in GTA Online.

GTA 5's massive popularity

GTA 5 is the best-selling GTA game of all time (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although GTA Online will have a standalone version in the future, the main way people played the game back then was when it was bundled with GTA 5. People keep buying GTA 5, which prompts Rockstar to continue porting the game over to more consoles.

It's a loop that benefits GTA Online. Even if only half of those players are interested in GTA Online, that's still new players interested in playing the game. As they're new players, they won't have the experience or skills needed to earn money quickly.

That then motivates some of those players to buy Shark Cards to keep up with veteran players. Considering Shark Cards is the main way GTA Online makes money, that's an overall benefit.

The pandemic

Many people around the globe were forced to stay indoors in 2020 thanks to COVID-19. Unsurprisingly, this led to an increase in the people playing video games (as it's a form of entertainment that can easily be enjoyed in the safety of one's home).

Strauss Zelnick, the Take-Two Interactive CEO, did state that GTA Online had more players than they've had before during this time. Given that there's been a noticeable increase in players (as well as possible Shark Card buyers), it's safe to say that GTA Online isn't dead.

Even with the pandemic slowing down in large markets like in the United States, it's still likely that GTA Online will continue to maintain a good portion of its new players and customers.

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition could mean some interesting things are in store for GTA Online's future (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition will likely be a major shakeup for GTA Online like the Enhanced Edition was. There will be plenty of new players on more technologically advanced consoles, which would mean new noteworthy updates could be on the horizon.

Seeing as though GTA Online hasn't had a major content update since December 2020, it would make sense for a new major update to be arriving when the Expanded and Enhanced Edition is released.

It could also mean in due time that the regular Enhanced Edition won't be supported, but the new influx of players from the Expanded and Enhanced Edition will likely be enough to replace them.

GTA Online's future

More solo content like The Cayo Perico Heist seems inevitable (Image via Rockstar Games)

Given how much of the future seems promising for GTA Online, it would be foolish to claim it's a dead game in 2021. One could argue that it's stagnant with nothing new to do in its present state, but Rockstar Games isn't going to abandon a project that has generated so much money for them thus far.

Rockstar Games did say that they were considering making more solo content after The Cayo Perico Heist's success. Players have an idea of the type of content Rockstar Games would be interested in introducing to GTA Online, even if it's rather vague as of now.

Will GTA Online die soon?

GTA Online will still be alive for at least a few more years (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is highly unlikely to die anytime soon given its immense success in both the present and in the past. It's a highly recognizable name within the gaming community, constantly attracting new and old players alike to play the game.

In a way, it's tied to Rockstar Games' biggest success ever; it would be a terrible business decision to kill off the game anytime soon. It's generating a tremendous profit for Rockstar Games right now, so there is no immediate future where GTA Online is going to die as several other online games have.

