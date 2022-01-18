Why GTA Online players should avoid the Dinka RT3000

The Dinka RT3000 used to be a great car for drifting in GTA Online, but recent nerfs made it less viable.

Based on the real-life Honda S2000 roadster, this vehicle prioritizes a sporty appearance. It's one of the nicest looking two-seat cars in the entire game. Rockstar even put it up for the Prize Ride Challenge this past week. However, it's a very expensive vehicle, even at its trade price.

GTA Online players should always do some research before they buy a vehicle. The RT3000 would've been a good choice for drag races, at least a few months ago. Unfortunately, the latest update has significantly nerfed its potential.

GTA Online players need to be careful when buying a Dinka RT3000

Despite its basic design, the RT3000 looks very clean and crisp. Players will definitely look good driving this vehicle. Of course, they also need to consider its costly expenses, and whether or not it's worth the purchase.

Price and performance

GTA Online players must visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. The RT3000 has two different price tags, depending on the circumstances:

$1,715,000 (regular price)

(regular price) $1,286,250 (unlockable trade price, via Car Reputation at the LS Car Meet)

Right away, players should be aware of this car's biggest weakness. It has very poor traction, especially under certain weather conditions. The RT3000 has a tendency to lose control when turning at round corners.

However, this is still one of the best drifting vehicles in GTA Online. The RT3000 uses precise steering to drift very smoothly. With proper customization, players could reach very good top speeds. This roadster also has great braking power, even when going over a hundred miles per hour.

Unfortunately, tuner nerfs bring it down

When GTA Online released the Los Santos Tuners update, players took advantage of a very popular exploit. Tuner cars could reach incredible top speeds if they used low grip tires and a stanced position. As a result, the RT3000 was highly sought after, since it was practically made for drifting.

Unfortunately, the Contract DLC has since removed this feature. Vehicle expert Broughy1322 confirmed this in a recent video. Like every other tuner car, the RT3000 is now much slower. Its drifting capability is no longer what it used to be.

GTA Online players should definitely save their money for something else. Had it not been for the nerfs, the RT3000 would've been a reliable vehicle.

Are there any viable alternatives?

The Benefactor Surano is the most similar vehicle to the RT3000. Its main advantage is that it doesn't suffer top speed nerfs, unlike the rest of the tuner vehicles. The Surano is sold at a cheap price of $110,000, over at the Legendary Motorsport website.

Both the Surano and RT3000 have an oversteering problem. However, they make up for it by having great acceleration and top speed. A fully upgraded Surano can still be slightly competitive in the right hands. It's also very budget friendly for players.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul