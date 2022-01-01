Is the Vapid Slamtruck any good in GTA Online?

GTA Online's Vapid Slamtruck is now available at the podium for the Diamond Casino and Resort.

The vehicle was originally drip fed in the Cayo Perico heist update, as part of the Slamtruck Week event back in January 2021. This utility hauler is unique for its distinctive appearance, as GTA Online players can take a look for themselves. It's based on a custom version of the 1956 Ford COE 600 Hauler.

GTA Online players can try their luck at the Diamond Casino and Resort. The Lucky Wheel is currently giving away a Vapid Slamtruck. However, this feature is region locked to specific countries. Nonetheless, the Slamtruck isn't really worth the cost otherwise.

GTA Online players should be careful before they purchase a Vapid Slamtruck

The Slamtruck is a unique vehicle by GTA Online standards. However, its design flaws severely limit its capabilities. Players should definitely heed caution for several reasons. Here is a short review of the Slamtruck in GTA Online.

Price and performance

Here is a comparison video between a Slamtruck and a Wastelander. A standard version of the Slamtruck is outclassed in terms of top speed. Even a fully upgraded one just barely outspeeds the Wastelander.

Predictably, the Slamtruck is a very slow vehicle with poor acceleration. It can also be hard to handle, especially with its bad drifting. At the very least, it offers good ramming power so players will be able to move through most vehicles.

GTA Online players may balk at the asking price of the Slamtruck. Over at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos, this vehicle costs $1,310,000.

Unique features

The Slamtruck uses a hydraulic system to lower itself to the ground. Theoretically, players should've had an easier time loading other vehicles into the truck. For some reason, GTA Online doesn't allow this to happen.

Despite the appearance of a ramp behind it, the Slamtruck cannot properly load vehicles. The only way to make it work is by having another vehicle jump off a distance and onto the Slamtruck.

Despite these efforts, GTA Online players cannot hold on to it for very long. Even when driving at low speeds, the loaded car will slide out of the Slamtruck. Rockstar will have to somehow fix this vehicle before it becomes viable. Otherwise, players are throwing away money down the drain.

Final verdict

GTA Online players should never go out of their way to buy a Vapid Slamtruck. $1,310,000 is better spent on a vehicle from Los Santos Tuners or The Contract, as players will get absolutely nothing out of the Slamtruck.

The only reason players should consider it is through the Lucky Wheel. A free item is greatly appreciated, especially for something that is worth a million dollars. However, the Slamtruck is vastly overpriced for what amounts to deadweight.

Perhaps it can become useful if Rockstar adds some new features, such as the ability to properly load vehicles. That would make it more useful than it currently is. Until that day arrives, players should look elsewhere for their vehicles.

