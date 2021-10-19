How can GTA Online fix the Vapid Slamtruck?

The Vapid Slamtruck is currently on sale in GTA Online, and there may yet be some use for this vehicle.

This powerful truck was initially released with the Cayo Perico update. It's a relatively new vehicle with a unique design. The Slamtruck has enough ramming power to get through heavy traffic. Moreover, it looks like it can store cars.

However, there are some issues with the Slamtruck. It can be a fun vehicle to use, especially in friendlier lobbies. The Slamtruck does stand out in GTA Online. Of course, there is more to it than meets the eye. All it needs is a single feature to make it viable.

How to fix the Vapid Slamtruck in GTA Online

This is one of the more unusual vehicles in GTA Online. It will undoubtedly catch the player's attention. However, it lacks a critical feature. Here is how the Vapid Slamtruck can be fixed.

For some reason, GTA Online never allows this function to work correctly. Currently, there is no reason for any player to purchase it. All GTA Online needs to do is lock vehicles in place when they are stored in the back. This is what players have been asking for since the Slamtruck was revealed.

Players shouldn't waste over a million dollars on a vehicle that lacks utility. They certainly would if the Slamtruck had the carry feature. Players would have fun messing around with other cars. It would also be beneficial for transport missions.

Rockstar needs to complete two objectives here. First and foremost, they should allow Slamtrucks to carry other vehicles. They should also provide more protective armor to the Slamtruck. This would easily justify its purchase costs.

A brief overview

The Vapid Slamtruck is a heavy vehicle, and its driving can be compared to a large boat. The truck has poor acceleration and handling. Given its size in GTA Online, it's not a surprise. It does have good ramming power at high speeds.

Usually, players can buy the Slamtruck for a hefty $1,310,000. It's available from Southern S.A. Super Autos. There are only a few days left, but GTA Online players can also get 30% off. The Vapid Slamtruck is currently sold at a discounted price. Its resale value is $786,000.

What can it do?

Sadly, it cannot store vehicles in the back area. As seen in the above video, any momentum will cause cars to fall off. The Vapid Slamtruck would seem like it's suited for this purpose. Unfortunately, it lacks such features.

The Slamtruck is mainly used for its offensive ramming. It will knock lightweight vehicles out of the way. However, it lacks defense. This truck will be blown to bits by other players. The only safe way to use the Slamtruck is with a private lobby. Otherwise, it's a significant target in GTA Online.

