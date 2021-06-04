Is GTA San Andreas still fun to play in 2021?

GTA San Andreas is still an incredibly fun game to play after all of these years.

When one thinks of iconic GTA games, GTA San Andreas is near the top. It isn't just blind nostalgia that holds the community together either. It's a legitimately good game in its own right. While it does have its flaws, the game still holds up very well today.

Like all other legendary GTA games, GTA San Andreas has its fair share of notable features. Some of them are exclusive to the game, but GTA San Andreas also includes some of the series' staples that have endeared the game to the public for as long as it has. For some fans, the game is a timeless classic that is worth playing in 2021 and long after it.

Why GTA San Andreas is still a blast to play after all of these years

An iconic graphic (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's no secret that many Internet communities love GTA San Andreas. It isn't a cult classic that only a select few players still fondly remember to this day, as the game was critically praised back in the day and was the best-selling PS2 game of all time.

It might not be the most relevant GTA game right now, but it's not obscure by any means. If somebody says that their favorite game is GTA San Andreas, then it's hard to dispute that. It's a legitimately great game, with a strong argument to be made that it's a top-three GTA title at worst, and the best game overall otherwise.

It's a one of a kind GTA experience

There isn't anything like it in the GTA series (Image via Yolk Music)

Every GTA game has something unique about it that stands out. However, GTA San Andreas tends to stand out more than the rest of the series for the sheer amount of unique features it has compared to the other titles.

In a way, GTA San Andreas was the closest to an RPG that the GTA series has ever ventured toward. It introduced so many great customizable features (some of which are absent in later titles), and it even had a plethora of skills for players to train.

There are also many unique side missions and activities that haven't returned to the series at all. Even the storyline direction is unlike any other GTA game, which ultimately makes GTA San Andreas stand out as a wholly unique experience.

The gameplay is still solid

GTA San Andreas is refreshing to play (Image via Google Play)

Being unique for the sake of being unique isn't necessarily a good thing. However, GTA San Andreas executes its features quite masterfully. Its customization is a boon rather than a bane, and it plays a large part in why GTA San Andreas is so good.

Other than its excellent customization features, GTA San Andreas also stands out because of its core controls. Although it isn't modernized like GTA 5 is, the general gameplay is a lot quicker, which appeals to some fans. Likewise, it isn't as archaic as GTA 3's control scheme.

In a way, GTA San Andreas is the perfect middle ground. It isn't so modernized that it can feel sluggish or lose its charm, but it's also modernized enough as to not frustrate the player.

There is more attention to detail than what most players realize

Many players associate games like GTA 5 with having some amazing attention to detail. While that game does have more of it compared to a game like GTA San Andreas, it's still important to note that GTA San Andreas has an insane amount of attention to detail for a 2004 game.

Some fans are constantly surprised by what they discover is in GTA San Andreas. Some features are obscure, meaning that some players are bound to discover something new when replaying the game.

2004 games don't get the kind of detail GTA San Andreas has. Likewise, even some modern games miss out on the cool little features GTA San Andreas had. It's an underrated part of why some fans just love the game so much.

Classic GTA charm

GTA San Andreas is a classic (Image via Hazardous)

Of course, any fan of the classic GTA formula is going to love GTA San Andreas. The writing is good (and not borderline obnoxious like in some other titles). Likewise, the characters are quirky and easy to understand.

Any fan of the older GTA titles will likely enjoy GTA San Andreas for this simple reason. It's not unoriginal, either, as GTA San Andreas spins the classic GTA tone into something more wacky and comical.

Some players might not like that aspect about GTA San Andreas, but it's worth noting that many fans do love it for being like that. It doesn't take itself too seriously like other entries to the GTA series do, which can create an interesting juxtaposition between it and the other games in the series.

Amazing modding scene

Very few video games have a modding scene as extensive as GTA San Andreas's. It is unbelievably massive, with only another GTA game like GTA 5 being at its level in that regard.

There's a mod for everything in GTA San Andreas. Whatever the player wishes to change in the game, chances are, it's out there and waiting for the player to download it.

