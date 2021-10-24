Is the GTA Trilogy a suitable replacement for the original games?

The GTA Trilogy will likely carve itself a niche among GTA fans as a suitable replacement for the original games.

It's not a perfect substitute by any means. It costs $59.99, which is substantially higher than the original three titles put together (in recent years). One should also remember that these games had various mods, which put them on par with what's been shown thus far.

However, the GTA Trilogy will appeal to some players. Not everybody is willing or informed on how to download mods (especially on platforms that aren't PC). If the controls are as good as they appear, the GTA Trilogy will be a better replacement for a younger generation of gamers.

The GTA Trilogy can replace the original games

The GTA Trilogy does a good job maintaining that cartoony look, but updating it for modern audiences (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's vital to look at the new GTA Trilogy in a vacuum. It won't be the best replacement for hardcore gamers who already own the original titles and have several mods.

Some games will benefit from being in the GTA Trilogy more than others. For example, GTA 3 has a less proficient modding scene compared to GTA San Andreas. From what's shown thus far, it would appear as though the former game looks substantially better in the GTA Trilogy than it did initially.

Rockstar's recent Twitter announcement was one of their most well-liked tweets in a long time. There is clearly a fanbase who is interested in these titles. However, it's worth looking at some of the drawbacks first.

Why some fans don't like the GTA Trilogy replacing the old games

The GTA Trilogy is responsible for Rockstar Games taking down the original three titles from digital retailers. Players who already owned a copy of those games didn't lose access to it. Instead, potential new customers can't buy them.

To some fans, $59.99 is a high price for a game that doesn't go above and beyond for AAA graphics. Open-world games these days tend to aim for hyper-realism, so a cartoon-esque art style will throw some players off.

Some might not like how Take-Two was so aggressive in chomping down various mods that made the original games look similar to the GTA Trilogy. It's not a title that will garner universal acclaim.

Why the GTA Trilogy will appeal to some gamers

The GTA Trilogy looks good for casual fans who just want to play a game from the get-go. One of the interesting aspects about the new GTA Trilogy is that it will be available on the Nintendo Switch. This console has never had an official GTA game released on it.

There were ways to play the games unofficially, but not everybody possessed the technical skills or desire to do so. Not to mention, the GTA Trilogy will have Gyro aiming, which sets it apart from the original games.

Even basic changes, like GTA 5-style controls, can make a difference for some players. By comparison, the original GTA titles can feel clunky.

It's also worth mentioning that the new GTA Trilogy won't hinder players who already own the original game. It's geared toward a different audience, making it a suitable replacement for some fans.

