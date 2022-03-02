Is the GTA Trilogy worth getting after the 1.04 patch?

One of the most common questions that players have after every patch is, "Is the GTA Trilogy worth getting?" Gamers need to know that any answer to that question will largely be subjective, especially since every gamer has different expectations about what constitutes a game being "worth getting."

Some players loved the game at its launch, even though it was critically panned by most users and received low scores from critics. Similarly, some gamers will adamantly hate the GTA Trilogy, regardless of any improvements made through the recent patches.

The 1.04 GTA Trilogy patch has made the game better

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport Title Update 1.04 for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC: support.rockstargames.com/articles/44983… Title Update 1.04 for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC: support.rockstargames.com/articles/44983…

Generally speaking, the latest GTA Trilogy patch has made several improvements to all three remasters across all platforms. If one were to take a gander at Rockstar's latest patch notes, they should notice that there are several dozen fixes for all three titles.

Some of these fixes are minor (like "Fixed multiple text issues in the Briefs menu"), while others are more substantial (like "Stability improvements"). Comparing the game now to its launch is like night and day; the game is in a much better place now.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean it's a game that players need to play right now.

Is the GTA Trilogy worth getting?

Anyone asking this question likely doesn't own the game, either because they never bought it or got a refund. Either way, it's one of the most common questions related to the entire game as a whole.

One's enjoyment of the GTA Trilogy will be based on several factors whether or not they:

Enjoyed the original games

Care about graphics

Want a remaster or a remake

Like modern Grand Theft Auto games

There are fun moments to be had with this game, but some gamers would advise others to wait for a sale given its current state.

Faithful to the original games

The GTA Trilogy is exceptionally faithful to the original three games (Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas). If somebody loved those games for their general core gameplay, they would enjoy the GTA Trilogy (for the most part).

There are some changes, such as:

Weapon Wheel

Radio Wheel

Checkpoints in missions

Improved shooting controls

These quality-of-life changes make this game more convenient for modern gamers. Still, it's a remaster and not a full-blown remake, so anybody who disliked the original three games is unlikely to enjoy it unless they only care about quality-of-life improvements.

Not graphically impressive for a 2021 game

One of the most significant flaws for the GTA Trilogy is unquestionably the game's graphics. While there is some deviation between each remaster regarding their graphics, they're all ultimately subpar for a 2021 game. Some gamers are obsessed with graphics, and they won't enjoy this game if that's the case.

On a similar note, some character models still look goofy and terrible compared to the original intentions of the old classics. Some patches have fixed these issues (such as the infamous Old Reece model), but several models still don't look good as of the 1.04 patch.

It's still one of the most divisive games in the series, so one should keep that in mind and wait for more patches if they're still unsure.

