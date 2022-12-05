Is the Jubilee in GTA Online worth buying with this week's discount?

Cars are an important part of GTA Online, and this week players are getting discount offers on many of the more iconic vehicles in the game.

If players find it difficult to decide which car to buy, then they should really consider getting the Enus Jubilee as it is an exciting vehicle that is fun to drive around.

However, as they have other options as well, this article will provide players with all of the important information they need to decide for themselves whether the Jubliee is worth it or not in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

GTA Online players can get the Enus Jubliee for a lower price this week

Design

The Jubilee is a four-door luxury SUV that is based on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Therefore, it boasts a high-class design that is perfectly tailored to players who want to show off their wealth.

Furthermore, it has an iconic front that is definitely going to differentiate it from other SUVs in the game. Its boxy shape gives it a futuristic edge that is very stylish. The Jubilee has to be one of the best-looking SUVs in GTA Online as it does not hold back on its luxurious design.

Performance

According to GTA car expert Broughy1322, the Jubliee boasts a top speed of 116.75 mph and a lap time of 116.75 mph, making it a car that players can use for races. It has responsive brakes and can be easily controlled when driving at high speeds.

The car is pretty strong and can effectively protect players in case of a collision. This also gives it the ability to ram through traffic, so if cops are trying to pit players, they can easily destroy them just by ramming this car at them.

Additionally, its handling is also very smooth, and players won't have to worry about spinning out, especially during sharp turns.

Features

The main highlight of this SUV has to be its features as it comes equipped with strong and resistant armor that can protect players against explosions. Thus, this makes it a very useful vehicle to have in dangerous situations.

It is also bullet resistant, and GTA Online players can safely drive this car while being attacked by other players. Its windows can easily take over 15 rounds before shattering.

The Jubilee can be upgraded with a missile-lock jammer, which makes it a difficult target for anyone with a homing missile launcher. So players who are looking for a defensive vehicle should definitely consider buying this SUV.

When it comes to offensive power, the Jubilee has two powerful front-facing machine guns that can inflict a heavy amount of damage. There are also proximity mines that players can deploy, which can spread oil all over the roads.

Conclusion

Taking the various features of the car into consideration, it’s pretty clear that The Jubilee is one of the best SUVs in the game. Even if players don't care about its performance, the weaponry and armor make up for those flaws.

If GTA Online players are looking for a reliable SUV that is fast and comes with two effective machine guns and strong armor, then the Jubliee is the perfect choice for them. They can buy this car for $1,155,000 - $866.250.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes