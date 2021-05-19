Is the Karin 190z still a worthy investment in GTA Online in 2021?

High-end luxury vehicles have always been an essential part of GTA Online.

Part of why the franchise is so popular is because of all the diverse, unique, and incredible assortment of vehicles that Rockstar Games keeps adding to it. After all, the game literally has the word "Auto" in it.

There's just something about zipping through the sprawling streets of Los Santos that reeks of mythical tales and dangerous adventures that players can't get enough of. Be it a flying bike or a bulky ramp on wheels pretending to be a vehicle, players will buy it because what's GTA Online without a bit of mindless extravagance every now and then?

Over the years, GTA Online has racked up a good deal of high-end vehicles. Each is worth shelling out a pretty penny in its own right, but some reserved a permanent spot in the limelight when they hit the virtual market. One of them is the Karin 190z, which was added to the game during the GTA Online Bonuses Week in February 2018.

Soon after its much-anticipated release, the Karin 190z managed to garner quite the buzz on GTA Online forums. Several players declared it one of their favorite vehicles of all time, while others said it's a decent vehicle and deserves a shot.

However, 2018 seems eons away, especially considering how GTA Online has progressed since. Several new vehicles have been added to the game, and the Karin 190z's worth is now questionable, given how many options are available to players in 2021.

This article looks at the old legend and goes over some of its key features.

Note: This copy reflects the author's views.

Does it still make sense to buy GTA Online's Karin 190z in 2021?

The Karin 190z is undoubtedly one heck of a vehicle. It's got excellent handling, perhaps one of the best in GTA Online, decent traction, and great overall performance.

However, the car is rather average in terms of speed and acceleration, with the latter being moderate at best. Recorded at a top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h), the car neither behaves like a ball of fire nor lags behind like a mountain troll. It falls somewhere in between lightning-fast miracles like the Pariah and average ramps like the infamous Vapid Slamtruck.

Another noteworthy feature of the Karin 190z is its ability to tackle sharp turns and corners without much trouble, making it superb for newbie enthusiasts who are still learning the ropes of driving a virtual car.

In the looks department, the Karin 190z is impressive but not exactly drool-worthy. Its real-life inspiration comes from the Datsun 240Z/Nissan Fairlady Z/Nissan S30, Toyota 2000GT, which explains its overall performance and mind-blowing handling.

All in all, the Karin 190z is a great vehicle, and at $900,000, it can be categorized as value-for-money in GTA Online. However, if what the player is looking for is an absolute wrecker, this car would probably not make for the best choice.