Is the Nebula Turbo still viable in GTA Online?

GTA Online players can win a free Nebula Turbo, yet they should ask themselves if it's worth the effort.

The Nebula Turbo was originally part of the 2019 update for the Diamond Casino and Resort. Fittingly, it is currently available for the Lucky Wheel. Players can win a free vehicle if they take part in the weekly event. It's a vintage European car with a 70's esthetic.

Classified as a sports classic, players might have high expectations. Sadly, the Nebula Turbo is an underwhelming vehicle. Its performance skills are tepid when compared to its peers. Whether or not it's a deal breaker is up to the player.

Can the Nebula Turbo from GTA Online still be viable?

GTA Online players have until 13 October 2021 to win a free Nebula Turbo. Whether they should buy or sell is a different question. Here's what GTA Online fans should know about this sports classic.

Problems with performance

The Nebula Turbo is the perfect vehicle for the drift scene. It does well in that regard. However, it tends to underperform in most categories. The biggest problem is its lack of speed. GTA Online players must contend with heavy weight and middling acceleration.

Due to poor traction and suspension, the Nebula Turbo can be difficult to steer. One of its Advanced Flags causes it to bounce around. Despite being a sports classic vehicle, its statistics are relatively average.

General price range

Over at Southern S.A. Super Autos, players can buy the Nebula Turbo for only $797,000. It can be resold for $478,200, which is 60 percent the original cost. Vehicle upgrades also sell at the same resale price.

To get the most out of this vehicle, players have to fully upgrade it. This will only add to the extra costs. Players should only do so if they really value their Nebula Turbo as otherwise, it's a money sink.

Of course, they can try their luck at the Diamond Casino and Resort. Players have until 13 October 2021 to win a free vehicle. All they have to do is spin the Lucky Wheel. However, players do have to make their way to the casino establishment.

The Nebula Turbo is better suited for casual use

Unfortunately, the Nebula Turbo is not exactly viable for GTA Online. Due to its poor speed and weight distribution, it underperforms within its own class. There are simply better alternatives.

GTA Online players can win it in the Lucky Wheel for this week only. However, it all depends on their fortune. Players don't have anything to lose if they use this method. If nothing else works, they can always sell the Nebula Turbo.

Also Read

Performance isn't everything. If GTA Online players love how it looks, they should give it a go. The Nebula Turbo can be fun to drift around. It's perfect for casual use in a solo lobby.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul