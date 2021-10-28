Is Oppressor Mk II the best-weaponized vehicle in GTA Online?

GTA Online boasts many top-rated and notoriously expensive vehicles. Still, none are quite as popular as the Oppressor Mk II – the vehicle that requires no introduction in GTA Online.

There was a time when flying cars were a big deal in GTA Online, but the release of the Oppressor Mk II, the king of futuristic vehicles in GTA Online, has set the bench mark exceptionally high. Vehicles that once would have been accepted without any criticism are now analyzed from a very stringent point of view. The basis of which has been shaped by the Oppressor Mk II.

Is the flying bike as good as they make it out to be, though? This article takes a look at its key functions and concludes whether it actually deserves the hype it's managed to create over the years.

GTA Online: The Oppressor Mk II

WARSTOCK CACHE & CARRY DESCRIPTION:

"The Oppressor Mk I was a landmark in hybrid vehicle design. Well, the Mk II takes off where its little brother landed - and it never comes down. This is about the closest you can get to throwing a saddle on a rocket engine, bolting on some optional heavy artillery, and pressing the big red button."

Inspired by the BMW hoverbike concept, the Oppressor Mk II is undeniably one of the coolest vehicles featured in the game. It is exceptionally fast and incredibly nimble in nature. Recorded at a top speed of 150 mph, it barely has a match in GTA Online.

Equipped with a number of unique features, the Oppressor Mk II is not only capable of hovering above the ground and flying like the Deluxo, but, like the original Original Oppressor, it can also operate an incredibly powerful rocket boost.

On land, the vehicle handles like a regular, albeit insanely fast, motorbike. It can reach a maximum speed of 130mph above ground and has an overall great performance.

Above water, the flying bike works like a typical hovercraft, and is faster than most boats.

That being said, the vehicle is in its best shape when it's taken for a spin above the clouds. That is where it shows what it is really made of.

In terms of weaponry, the vehicle is exceptionally powerful, so the hype surrounding it makes sense. It comes equipped with two potent machine guns and four rocket launchers, capable of wrecking unbridled anarchy in an online lobby.

GTA Online players can purchase the Oppressor Mk II from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,890,250.

