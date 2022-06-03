Is the Pegassi Tezeract in GTA Online worth buying in 2022?

Thursdays in GTA Online see a lot of traffic as far as player log-in is concerned.

Weekly updates in the game are rolled out every Thursday. This week, a lot of importance has been given to electric vehicles.

The Pegassi Tezeract has been placed on sale and is being offered up at a whopping 40% off. The current price of this battery-powered hypercar is $1.69 million. This article attempts to determine if the vehicle is worth it in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

The Pegassi Tezeract in GTA Online

The Pegassi Tezeract was added to GTA Online via the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update in 2018. It is a two-door electric hypercar in the supercar category and resembles the real-life Lamborghini Terzo Millenio and SRT Tomahawk.

Story continues below ad

The car features an all-wheel-drive and rear-engine layout. It weighs around 1800 kgs. According to Grand Theft Auto car fanatic Broughy1322, the vehicle's top speed is 125.5 mph. Its lap time is said to be 1:01.229.

Customization-wise, the Pegassi Tezeract features liveries, chassis and more. A peculiar feature of the car's tinted windscreen is that it tints the glass from both sides, hindering vision while in first person. It also sports a fuel gauge instead of a battery level indicator.

At launch, the Pegassi Tezeract was the costliest car in the game, thanks to a price tag of $2.8 million at Legendary Motorsport.

Is the car worth it in 2022?

Story continues below ad

GTA Online's car community has loads of gearheads and grease monkeys who like to do more than just race cars. That being said, the Pegassi Tezeract was a great car when it came out and was one of the fastest in the game. Over time, however, the vehicle has been surpassed by quite a few options, including both battery and gas-powered cars.

The Pegassi Tezeract also behaves unlike an electric vehicle in some ways. Its acceleration, in the beginning, feels really low for an electric car. The top speed, however, more than makes up for it. The high downforce modifier makes it a great off-road car as it enables the vehicle to achieve a high top speed.

The supercar is ranked among the mid-twenties in its class when top speed and lap time are taken into consideration. So class races are going to be anything but a breeze with this vehicle. As far as electric vehicles are concerned, it comes in at rank two for top speed and rank four for lap time.

Story continues below ad

The Pegassi Tezeract is quite expensive, and the cost will only skyrocket with upgrades. However, this week, the car is being offered at a 40% discount, which brings the price down to $1.6 million.

Taking all this into consideration, the Pegassi Tezeract is only worth it this week.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far