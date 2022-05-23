5 fastest cars in GTA Online in 2022 (updated)

GTA Online has no shortage of fast cars that players can buy and drive all around the game's map, and recently, the developers have also been releasing new updates to add new vehicles and improve upon the existing ones. With all of this, it is safe to say that it is the best time to be a racer in GTA Online.

Unfortunately, all of these options may confuse the majority of players regarding which car they should buy in GTA Online. So, to help them make the right decision, this article will recommend five of the fastest cars in GTA Online that players should get right now.

Top five fastest cars in GTA Online

5) Grotti X80 Proto - 127.5 mph

This car might look like something out of the future, but in reality, it is the Grotti X80 Proto, which is a prototype hypercar included in GTA Online's Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update.

The frontal appearance, particularly in the grille area, side profile, and intakes, is based on a concept hyper/racing car, namely the Ferrari F80 Concept. It's also quite similar to the Devel Sixteen.

The X80 Proto is, as expected, one of the best-performing automobiles in the game. The car's open bodywork and use of carbon fibre make it light, similar to the Panto and Futo. Furthermore, the all-wheel-drive arrangement provides excellent traction. Players can buy this sleek futuristic vehicle for $2,700,000.

4) Överflöd Entity XXR - 128 mph

Överflöd The Entity XXR is another hypercar that was included in the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update for GTA Online. The XXR, like the original Entity, has a very smooth turning radius and can handle most corners with ease.

However, despite having a greater top speed, more complex construction, and higher price, the XXR's sheer power and acceleration are surprisingly weaker than its XF counterpart.

One of the reasons for this vehicle's outstanding straight-line performance is its extremely high maximum speed. Players can get this car for $2,305,000 in GTA Online.

3) Bravado Banshee 900R - 131 mph

A Banshee 900R is possibly the most obvious car on this list. This car is essentially a wide-body derivative of the highly regarded Banshee, which has undergone some significant changes from the original model, the most noticeable of which are in the car's rear quarter.

Its general performance has been drastically altered, including a switch to the Supers class from the Sports class. Both its acceleration and top speed have been increased.

The way the car reacts when modified is what makes it such an influential vehicle when compared to other super vehicles. The vehicle's performance in stock form is not nearly as impressive as it is when fully improved, as it becomes one of the game's fastest cars. Players can get this car for $565,000.

2) Principe Deveste Eight - 131.75 mph

Deveste Eight is an ultra hypercar that appears in GTA Online as part of the Arena War update. This can easily rival the X80 Proto with its pretty unique design which is based on the real-life Devel Sixteen concept hypercar from Dubai.

It features a sleek design that is surrounded by many unusual curves. It also has dual carbon-fibre splitters on either side and massive open ducts, as well as dual mesh intakes that curve upwards and have plastic surrounds that dominate the front end.

The Deveste Eight has a moderate top speed, but remarkably good acceleration. Furthermore, it has great straight-line speed, finishing second only to the 811 in the Supers class. It's also one of the best Supers in the game to use for Stunt Races and is available for $1,795,000.

1) Pfister 811 - 132.5 mph

Pfister 811 is a two-door hypercar featured in GTA Online's Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update and is arguably the fastest car in the game currently.

The general body design, front curvature, and back engine bay lid are all based on the Porsche 918, while the rear fascia and lights are based on the Koenigsegg Regera. The vehicle's spoiler was inspired by the Lotec C1000.

The 811 is an amazing car that boasts extraordinary acceleration, outperforming all motorcycles and non-electric supercars, thanks to its light body, all-wheel drive, and superb aerodynamics. To put it another way, the 811 is the game's fastest supercar in the game, which players can buy for just $1,135,000.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

