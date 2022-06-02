GTA Online weekly update for June 2, 2022

This week in GTA Online, 4x and 3x bonuses are on offer for both cash and RP. For quadruple bonuses, players can try out the Super Yacht missions, and there's a 50% discount on Yachts to go along with this. Meanwhile, the Adversary Mode being promoted by Rockstar and worth a grind this week is Drop Zone with a 3x bonus.
Players can also take up a more conventional approach with Martin Madrazo's Contract Missions, but those only net 2x bonuses. The discounted vehicles aren't that great, but a few of them are worth buying.
However, the prize ride and podium vehicles are somewhat acceptable, especially for car collectors. Details about the latest weekly update have been listed below.
GTA Online brings back 4x and 3x bonuses, along with unlockable rewards and discounts
Podium Vehicle
- Pegassi Infernus Classic (resale value of $549,000)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Vapid GB200 (Top 3 in Street Races, 3 days in row)
New Test Track Vehicles
- Pegassi Osiris
- Coil Cyclone
- Pegassi Tezeract
Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Bravado Banshee
Time Trials
- Time Trial - Vinewood Bowl
- HSW Time Trial - Textile City
- RC Bandito Time Trial - Vespucci Beach
Bonus GTA$ and RP
4x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- A Superyacht Life missions
3x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Drop Zone Adversary Mode
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Martin Madrazo Contact Missions
Discounts
50% off on the following:
- Benefactor Glendale Custom ($260,000)
- Benefactor Streiter ($250,000)
- Lampadati Toro ($875,000)
- Yachts (+renovations)
40% off on the following:
- Grotti Itali GTO ($1,179,000)
- Vapid Peyote Gasser ($483,000)
- Grotti Stinger GT ($525,000)
- Pegassi Tezeract ($1,695,000)
30% off on the following:
- Coil Cyclone ($1,323,000)
- Principe Lectro ($698,250 - $525,000)
- Pegassi Osiris ($1,365,000)
- Grotti Visione ($1,575,000)
Clothing rewards:
Become a member of an organization to receive:
- Pink & Yellow Glow Shades
Complete a Bunker/MC/Special Cargo/Vehicle Cargo/Smuggler Sell Mission to receive:
- Pink Bangles
Decent bonuses, unusual discounts
Although the bonuses announced in today's weekly update aren't particularly appealing, they are still acceptable compared to previous weeks. However, the same cannot be said of the discounts, as most of the vehicles on sale this week are almost never purchased by the majority of players.
With the exception of a few vehicles, such as the Grotti Itali GTO or the Coil Cyclone, most players have never heard of some of the vehicles on the list. The clothing rewards are mediocre at best, as they aren't particularly unique or desirable, and they aren't even offered as login bonuses.
Players must complete certain tasks to unlock them, but these tasks are relatively simple. In short, this week's GTA Online event appears to be quite disappointing, much like the previous few weeks.