GTA Online weekly update for June 2, 2022

This week in GTA Online, 4x and 3x bonuses are on offer for both cash and RP. For quadruple bonuses, players can try out the Super Yacht missions, and there's a 50% discount on Yachts to go along with this. Meanwhile, the Adversary Mode being promoted by Rockstar and worth a grind this week is Drop Zone with a 3x bonus.

Players can also take up a more conventional approach with Martin Madrazo's Contract Missions, but those only net 2x bonuses. The discounted vehicles aren't that great, but a few of them are worth buying.

However, the prize ride and podium vehicles are somewhat acceptable, especially for car collectors. Details about the latest weekly update have been listed below.

GTA Online brings back 4x and 3x bonuses, along with unlockable rewards and discounts

Prize Ride: GB200 (Top 3 in Street Races, 3 days in row)

HSW Ride: Banshee



4x GTA$ & RP on

- A Superyacht Life Missions



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Drop Zone Adv Mode



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Martin Madrazo Contact Missions

Podium Vehicle

Pegassi Infernus Classic (resale value of $549,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Vapid GB200 (Top 3 in Street Races, 3 days in row)

New Test Track Vehicles

Pegassi Osiris

Coil Cyclone

Pegassi Tezeract

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Bravado Banshee

Time Trials

Time Trial - Vinewood Bowl

HSW Time Trial - Textile City

RC Bandito Time Trial - Vespucci Beach

Bonus GTA$ and RP

4x GTA$ and RP on the following:

A Superyacht Life missions

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Drop Zone Adversary Mode

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Martin Madrazo Contact Missions

Discounts

50% Off

- Glendale Custom ($260,000)

- Streiter ($250,000)

- Toro ($875,000)



40% Off

- Itali GTO ($1,179,000)

- Peyote Gasser ($483,000)

- Stinger GT ($525,000)

- Tezeract ($1,695,000)

50% off on the following:

Benefactor Glendale Custom ($260,000)

Benefactor Streiter ($250,000)

Lampadati Toro ($875,000)

Yachts (+renovations)

40% off on the following:

Grotti Itali GTO ($1,179,000)

Vapid Peyote Gasser ($483,000)

Grotti Stinger GT ($525,000)

Pegassi Tezeract ($1,695,000)

30% off on the following:

Coil Cyclone ($1,323,000)

Principe Lectro ($698,250 - $525,000)

Pegassi Osiris ($1,365,000)

Grotti Visione ($1,575,000)

Clothing rewards:

Become a member of an organization to receive:

Pink & Yellow Glow Shades

Complete a Bunker/MC/Special Cargo/Vehicle Cargo/Smuggler Sell Mission to receive:

Pink Bangles

Decent bonuses, unusual discounts

Although the bonuses announced in today's weekly update aren't particularly appealing, they are still acceptable compared to previous weeks. However, the same cannot be said of the discounts, as most of the vehicles on sale this week are almost never purchased by the majority of players.

With the exception of a few vehicles, such as the Grotti Itali GTO or the Coil Cyclone, most players have never heard of some of the vehicles on the list. The clothing rewards are mediocre at best, as they aren't particularly unique or desirable, and they aren't even offered as login bonuses.

Players must complete certain tasks to unlock them, but these tasks are relatively simple. In short, this week's GTA Online event appears to be quite disappointing, much like the previous few weeks.

