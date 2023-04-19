Is Postlude among most customizable GTA Online cars worth buying?

The Dinka Postlude is a DLC car in GTA Online released in September 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. It is one of the most customizable cars in the game and a favorite among vehicle enthusiasts. However, Rockstar Games is notorious for heavily altering important vehicle features, and the Postlude is no exception.

Many players consider it to be a more powerful version of the Dinka Kanjo SJ, Blista Kanjo, and other similar vehicles in the game. While the Postlude boasts some of the best features from the aforementioned vehicles, it also lacks a few key performance characteristics.

This article discusses whether or not the vehicle is worth purchasing in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Dinka Postlude useful for drifters but not for normal drivers in GTA Online

The Dinka Postlude is a two-door compact coupe based on the real-life first-generation Honda Prelude (SN). Although Rockstar Games released it as part of the Summer 2022 DLC, many players consider it a tuner car in GTA Online, as it has many customization options that are also unique to its class.

Despite the absence of any Benny's Original Motor Works or Hao's Special Works upgrades, the Postlude offers a wide range of unique and extensive customization options. GTA Online players can equip it with 12 bumpers, six air filters, 19 exhaust pipes, six headlight covers, 20 hoods, 14 liveries, 14 spoilers, and many other accessories.

Some of these modifications, such as exhausts, air filters, and headlight covers, are common in tuner cars. While the vehicle's default stance is already low, players can lower it even further by using the Competition Suspension, which causes the wheels to tilt outwards.

Despite these visual improvements, the Dinka Postlude performs poorly in comparison to other vehicles in GTA Online. Although the vehicle has better acceleration than the Blista Kanjo and Kanjo SJ, it suffers from gripping issues and frequently oversteers.

The vehicle has a four-cylinder engine with a five-speed transmission. While these figures appear to be promising in theory, the Postlude's performance is greatly affected by its front-wheel drive layout. Oversteering is a common issue at high speeds and can be frustrating.

However, expert drivers can use it as a drifting car in GTA Online. The Postlude has several race-themed liveries that add to the stunt and racing vibe.

When fully upgraded, it reaches a top speed of 103.00 mph or 165.76 km/h, which is, however, not fast enough to win races. But since drifting has no such high-speed requirements, players can show off their skills with the vehicle.

The Southern Sand Andres Super Autos website lists the vehicle for a base price of $1,310,000 and a trade price of $982,500.

