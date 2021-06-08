Is Trevor the best GTA 5 protagonist

GTA 5, being one of the most popular crime games out there, features a number of crazy kingpins, each more chaotic than the other. None, however, are as psychotic as Trevor Phillips, the embodiment of unbridled anarchy.

Being a crime game, Grand Theft Auto has never been too mellow on its characters. All GTA protagonists are wild and crazy, except perhaps Niko Bellic from GTA 4, who never wanted to be a criminal in the first place. Trevor, however, is what kids imagine when they think of angry monsters. A deranged psychopath who would drink your blood in front of your eyes, grinning from ear to ear.

Unlike other GTA 5 characters, Trevor doesn't try to justify his actions. He can kill a man just as easily as one would kill a bug. He doesn't give a brass farthing about the 'right thing' and does whatever suits his motives, which are never noble, if one is being frank. In short, Trevor is a barbaric villain nobody apart from Michael and Franklin can stand without going mad.

Some people, however, love Trevor for who he is. He had a rough childhood and two abusive parents. His ever-changing guardians didn't keep an eye on him which explains how he got so deeply involved in the underworld. He made the best of what he had. In this regard at least, Trevor is unanimously agreed upon as the quintessential GTA 5 protagonist.

He is not privileged like Michael, and he doesn't have what it takes to be a successful person like Franklin does. If players could only save one of the three GTA 5 protagonists, the odds would certainly favor Trevor.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

What makes Trevor the best protagonist from GTA 5?

As mentioned above, Trevor didn't have an easy childhood. While that doesn't justify his actions, it definitely explains his personality traits. His anger issues were never taken care of and his guardians didn't do a good job of parenting a child that needed special attention. The result, for better or worse, was rather chaotic.

Trevor's psychotic tendencies, though rather sickening, make him one of the most engaging playable characters not only from GTA 5 but the entire series. Some people find him fascinating, some hilarious, and others think he is a downright jackass. No one, however, hates Trevor. He is exactly what Grand Theft Auto was made for: total chaos. In that regard, he is arguably the best protagonist in GTA 5.

Edited by Gautham Balaji