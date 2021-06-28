Is the Vetir HVY worth buying in GTA Online

Driving is a big thing in GTA Online, and naturally, much of the experience of playing GTA Online comes down to the assortment of vehicles featured in the game. From high-end motorcycles to flying vehicles to weaponized trucks, GTA Online features a wide range of diverse vehicles, each more compelling than the other.

Over the years, GTA Online has racked up enough content to keep players engaged for hours, if not days, on end. Had it not been for all the cool vehicles players can drive in the game, GTA Online would have had a hard time garnering such a global response.

One of the newest vehicles in the game is the HVY Vetir. This article talks about its key features and explains whether it's worth shelling out the big bucks for.

Is the Vetir HVY worth the big bucks in GTA Online

Image via GTA Wiki

What's waiting inside this transporter? An expertly trained spec ops force? A yard-deep wall of primed sticky bombs? A mountain of product and a dozen of Vanilla Unicorn's star employees? Whatever you want. Or, whatever you want to tell people.

The Vetir HVY was added to the game as part of the Cayo Perico Heist on January 28th, 2021.

This cab-over-engine vehicle takes obvious inspiration from the Saviem SM8/Renault TRM-4000 and the result is admittedly not hard on the eyes.

It's a cool-looking vehicle that players would prefer over a generic version of a weaponized truck any day of the week.

Recorded at a top speed of 62.00 mph (99.78 km/h), the Vetir is easily one of the slowest vehicles in GTA Online. That, however, shouldn't dissuade the player from giving this cab-over-engine ride a shot. When given enough time, it is capable of reaching a decent top speed on flat ground. It is primarily an off-road truck.

The vehicle is also not very good at tackling tricky corners and uneven terrain conditions, which is a pity given that it is an off-road vehicle and has a very impressive grip.

All in all, the Vetir isn't exactly a well-equipped beast capable of ramming other vehicles out of the way, but it undeniably makes for a good addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

The vehicle is normally priced at $1,630,000 but can be purchased for a discounted price of $1,222,500 after completing the Cayo Perico Heist as a leader.

Edited by Gautham Balaji