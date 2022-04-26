Is there a way for GTA Online players to get rid of bounties?

Once a bounty is placed on a GTA Online player's head, they become a target for the entire lobby.

Bounties are a feature unique to free modes in GTA Online. Whenever a player reaches Rank 10, they can give Lester a call and place a bounty on someone. The price ranges from $2,000 to $10,000, along with a commission fee of $1,000. Bounties can also be issued by random NPCs if their car is stolen.

Players with bounties on their heads will show up as a red dot on the mini-map. That means others will have a financial incentive to go after them. Free mode lobbies can become a painful experience, especially if the player minds their own business.

The good news is there is a way to escape bounties in GTA Online

Some players look at bounties like survival challenges, while others just want to get it over with. At the very least, this feature won't last forever. There is a way to escape bounties and earn a little bit of reputation for doing so.

Survive for 48 minutes in real time

Players need to stay alive for at least 24 hours in the game, or 48 minutes in real life. There is a timer for each bounty, but it will only stay active if the player is outside their safehouses.

Rockstar doesn't want anyone to just sit tightly in their own home. They will either outlast their bounties or get taken out. If the player looks for other jobs or leaves the session, the timer will be put on hold.

Players can always head for the hills and stay in the countryside, since that area is rarely occupied. Alternatively, players can also stay on top of a high rise building. However, it's best if they use the latest weapons in GTA Online. They will need to protect themselves from the other players.

There is an achievement for escaping the bounty

There is an achievement in GTA Online, known as "Run Like The Wind." It will be given to players who can stay alive and outlast the bounty timer. They will be given the following message shortly afterwards:

"You have survived the Bounty placed on you"

If nothing else, it's a bragging rights reward for GTA Online players. It's among the easier achievements for 100% completionists. There are ways to manipulate public lobbies so they are mostly empty. Anybody can pull off this particular move, just as long as they know what they're doing.

Passive mode cannot be used during active bounties

It should be noted that players cann use passive mode if they have a bounty placed on them. Otherwise, they could easily bypass this feature and avoid bounties altogether.

GTA Online players can always check their interaction Menu to see if the bounty is still active. They can tell if Passive Mode is grayed out. Once the bounty is claimed or the player survives it, they will be able to use Passive Mode again.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

